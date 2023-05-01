ENERLITES INSTALLS SIMPLE POWER SOLUTIONS WITH THEIR SPECIALTY FLOOR BOXES

Enerlites has specialty floor boxes for all occasions. You'll find USB, data-com, and GFCI internal features, along with many handy access configurations.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites' line of specialty floor boxes is an ideal solution for bringing power into commercial and residential spaces.

These floor boxes come in round and square varieties and two different access configurations: pop-up and flip-lid. Pop-up floor boxes feature a push button for easy access and can snap closed when unused. Flip-lid floor boxes can be operated or locked with a coin. Each floor box offers custom internal features, including tamper- and weather-resistant receptacles, USBs, and GFCI outlets. Tamper-resistant receptacles improve child safety thanks to built-in shutters that prevent the insertion of foreign objects. All floor boxes include watertight gaskets and corrosive-resistant hardware for long service life and reliable performance.

Enerlites floor boxes come in three models: a one-gang flip-lid floor box kit, a round flip-lid cover plate, and a square soft pop-up floor box kit. The one-gang flip-lid floor box is a standard top-down installation that works best on drop-down or recessed flooring. The round floor box cover plate is meant for use in combination with our PVC junction box and leveling ring, sold separately. The junction box is durable, and its 6-inch depth allows for simple installation in concrete slabs. The soft pop-up floor box kit features two USB type-A ports alongside pre-connected terminals and only requires a power supply. A GFCI outlet option is also available, though it does not include USB ports.

Enerlites specialty floor boxes lay flush with the floor and easily mount to surfaces such as wood, carpet, tile, concrete, granite, and marble. Our line of floor boxes is perfect for shopping malls, retail stores, offices, hotels, conference rooms, libraries, and more.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.



Enerlites Floor Box Covers