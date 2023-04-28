Submit Release
News Search

There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,573 in the last 365 days.

Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, makes their next stop in Washington D.C.

Dessert Wars

Dessert Wars

Dessert Wars

Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that the DMV area will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever.

For over 5 years, the DMV area has been asking for us to come to their area. We’re glad we were able to find a venue and make this happen”
— Brad Matthews
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that the DMV area will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at The Dulles Expo Center on May 6 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.

Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from the DMV’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.

Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.

Dessert Wars D.C. will feature some of the best desserts that the area has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be South Mountain Creamery, Hiatus Cheesecake, Sophie’s Dough, Piped Pastry Shop and Puddins Sweets.

Dessert Wars D.C. will be the third stop of the Dessert Wars 2023 tour. The Top 3 of the People’s Choice and Judges Championship will automatically qualify to compete in the National Championship in Atlanta on December 2. The Grand Prize in Atlanta will be $20,000!

VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.

“For over 5 years, the DMV area has been asking for us to come to their area. We’re glad we were able to find a venue and make this happen”, said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.

Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “When you are talking about the DMV area, you are talking about a ton of variety in both flavors and types of desserts.”

Dessert Wars
Dessert Wars
brad@dessert-wars.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, makes their next stop in Washington D.C.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more