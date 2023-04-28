Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, makes their next stop in Washington D.C.
Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that the DMV area will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever.
The event will be held at The Dulles Expo Center on May 6 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge's Champion and People's Choice Awards.
— Brad Matthews
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from the DMV’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
Dessert Wars D.C. will feature some of the best desserts that the area has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be South Mountain Creamery, Hiatus Cheesecake, Sophie’s Dough, Piped Pastry Shop and Puddins Sweets.
Dessert Wars D.C. will be the third stop of the Dessert Wars 2023 tour. The Top 3 of the People’s Choice and Judges Championship will automatically qualify to compete in the National Championship in Atlanta on December 2. The Grand Prize in Atlanta will be $20,000!
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
“For over 5 years, the DMV area has been asking for us to come to their area. We’re glad we were able to find a venue and make this happen”, said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “When you are talking about the DMV area, you are talking about a ton of variety in both flavors and types of desserts.”
