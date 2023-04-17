Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, makes their next stop in Philadelphia

The journey to the National Championship continues and we can’t wait to see who the competitors will be that make it out of Philadelphia”
— Jackie Maya
PHILADELPHIA , PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that Philadelphia will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on April 22 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from Philadelphia’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
Dessert Wars Philadelphia will feature some of the best desserts that the area has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be Cloud Cups, Glassy Brown Cookies, Bomba Tacos & Bar, The Treat Box and My Cheat Day Cookie.
Philadelphia will be the second stop of the Dessert Wars 2023 tour. The Top 3 of the People’s Choice and Judges Championship will automatically qualify to compete in the National Championship in Atlanta on December 2. The Grand Prize in Atlanta will be $20,000!
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
“The Philly area has been asking us for years to make a stop in their city and they have not disappointed in their support”, said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “The journey to the National Championship continues and we can’t wait to see who the competitors will be that make it out of Philadelphia!”
About Dessert Wars
Founded in 2015, Dessert Wars is the Largest Dessert Festival in America bringing over 50 local dessert vendors under one roof featuring unique and creative desserts. Dessert Wars travels to major cities across America.
