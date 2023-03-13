Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, travels to Las Vegas
Dessert lovers sample unique and creative desserts from the best bakers in Las Vegas
For one day, Sin City becomes Sweet City and we couldn’t have asked for a better response from the vendors and fans!”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that Las Vegas will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at The Expo at World Market Center inside of South Hall on March 18 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.
— Jackie Maya
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from Las Vegas’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
Dessert Wars Las Vegas will feature some of the best desserts that Sin City has to offer. A few of the participants headlining the event will be Yonutz, BAKE The Cookie Shoppe, Secret Creamery, Milkshake Wasted, Fatty’s Bakeshop, Disco Donuts and The Cake Wagon.
Las Vegas will be the first stop of the Dessert Wars 2023 tour. The Top 3 of the People’s Choice and Judges Championship will automatically qualify to compete in the National Championship in Atlanta on December 2. The Grand Prize in Atlanta will be $20,000!
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
“Las Vegas has always been a destination city, but it has grown into a city with a lot of local talented bakers”, said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “For one day, Sin City becomes Sweet City and we couldn’t have asked for a better response from the vendors and fans!”
