MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION REMINDS MAINERS OF THE NEED TO CALL DIG SAFE BEFORE DIGGING INTO THE GROUND

April 28, 2023

Hallowell, Maine - In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, and Arbor Day, the Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) reminds Mainers of the dangers of digging without knowing the location of underground utilities. Maine law requires anyone, including homeowners, who is digging into the ground with power tools to call Dig Safe.

"As Mainers head outside today to perhaps plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day, we want to remind them of the need to call Dig Safe at 8-1-1 first," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II.

The fact that only about half of Mainers are aware of the need to call Dig Safe is of concern to us and we want to get the message out to as many people as possible, Bartlett added. This law is intended to ensure safety and applies to homeowners and renters as well as contractors and includes small projects like planting a shrub or tree, he said.

The Commission participated in the Fall Tracking Study on Critical Insights in Maine conducted by Digital Research, Inc., which surveyed 620 respondents across the state of Maine. About half (54%) of Mainers were aware of the need to call Dig Safe. Only 28% of Mainers under 35 were aware of the need to call Dig Safe.

The Commission encourages homeowners to take the following steps not only during Safe Digging Month, but all year long when planning a digging project:

-Always call 811 at least three days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

-Mark out the approximate area where you plan to dig in white paint or flagging.

-Confirm that all lines have been marked.

-Respect all marks and consider moving the project if it is near utility line markings.

-If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Don't allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.

-Visit www.digsafe.com for more information.

-Dig with caution.

Everyone who calls 811 before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller's information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags, or both.

Anyone planning to dig should also contact OKTODIG to notify underground facility owners who are not members of Dig Safe. This service is offered by the Commission at no cost and may be accessed at www.oktodig.com; or by calling 1-866-OKT-ODIG (1-866-658-6344). Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

About the Commission

The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety, and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully serves as Commissioner.

The Damage Prevention section of the Commission's Consumer Assistance and Safety Division (CASD) is charged with enforcing Maines underground facilities damage prevention law, called the Dig Safe Law (23 M.R.S. 3360-A). This law is intended to prevent damage to underground utility facilities such as gas lines, water lines, or underground telecommunications and electric cables resulting from excavation.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

