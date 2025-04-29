MAINE'S 207 AREA CODE PROJECTED TO LAST UNTIL 2045, ACCORDING TO NEW NANPA FORECAST

April 29, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) has released an updated forecast extending the life of Maine's iconic 207 area code to the first quarter of 2045. This marks a significant 35-quarter extension from its previous forecast, which projected 207 would be exhausted by the second quarter of 2036.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which has long prioritized the preservation of the 207 area code, welcomed the announcement as validation of its ongoing efforts to delay the need for a second area code in the state.

"The 207 area code is a valuable asset to Maine residents and businesses alike," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. This extension gives us nearly 20 more years before a second area code could be necessary - a welcome milestone that reflects years of proactive work by Commission staff.

NANPA attributes the revised projection to reduced historical and projected demand for new numbers. The Maine PUC credits its active code conservation strategies, which have included regular engagement with telecommunications carriers to prevent unnecessary release of central office codes the limited blocks of numbers within an area code. Staff have worked with providers to identify alternative numbering solutions, thereby maximizing existing resources and reducing demand for 207 numbers.

The Commission also points to the pending implementation of rate center consolidation a practice that merges multiple geographic areas for numbering purposes as a contributing factor to the extension.

Beyond Maine, the North American Numbering Plan as a whole has faced concerns about number exhaustion. However, NANPA now projects the broader system will remain viable until sometime between 2054 and 2061.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carolyn Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/.

CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov WEBSITE: https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/