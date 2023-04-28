Marie Lemelle to Discuss Public Relations Strategies for BIPOC and Women Filmmakers at The Global Tourism Film Festival
Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, the CEO and Founder of Platinum Star PR and Platinum Star Media Group, is an advocate for leveling the playing field for BIPOC and Women in the Entertaiment Industry.
Global Public Relations Consultant Marie Lemelle will discuss Everything You Need to Know About Publicity Campaigns for a Global Audience on April 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. EST.
As the world's first nomadic Tourism Film Festival, the GTFF hosts special programming for Indigenous People, People of Color, and Women in film and tourism.
I am honored to share public relations strategies to assist BIPOC and women filmmakers to "transform goals to greatness" and succeed in the global entertainment industry.”NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Tourism Film Festival 2023, in association with the City of North Bay, Ontario is pleased to announce special programming segments recognizing film, accomplishment, and advancement of Indigenous Peoples, People of Color, and Women in film and tourism. GTFF is an international film festival that celebrates the art of filmmaking, the power of storytelling and features a variety of panels, workshops, and screenings.
— Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, screenwriter, playwright and PR consultant.
"The Global Tourism Film Festival is promoted in different countries and attracts participants from many world regions in differing time zones," said Renata Snidr, Director Festival Partnerships. "GTFF host city changes every year to a city that complements the tourism mission of the festival. This year, GTFF is in Canada."
Returning to the GTFF platform is Southern California-based Platinum Star Public Relations and Platinum Star Media Group CEO and Founder, Marie Lemelle, MBA, as a featured speaker on April 28, 2023, at 4 p.m. EST. She will discuss Public Relations Strategies and Everything You Need to Know About Publicity Campaigns for a Global Audience for BIPOC and Women Filmmakers. Her segment will be streamed live on the festival’s website.
Lemelle is a global public relations and marketing expert with more than 20 years of experience in the industry. She has worked with a variety of clients, including celebrities, athletes, and entrepreneurs, to help them build their brands and increase their visibility.
"I am honored to support the mission and vision of GTFF," said Lemelle. "I am passionate about helping BIPOC and women filmmakers succeed in the industry. I believe that by providing anyone with the necessary tools and resources, they will be able to create successful publicity campaigns and reach a larger audience."
During the 4-day annual festival, Lemelle will provide insight on how to create successful public relations campaigns for BIPOC and women filmmakers. She will discuss the importance of building relationships with media outlets, creating compelling content, and utilizing social media to reach a global audience. The discussion will also explore the importance of creating an inclusive and equitable environment for these filmmakers and how to ensure that their stories are heard and seen. Additionally, the panel will discuss the importance of creating a platform for these filmmakers to showcase their work and how to best leverage the power of social media to reach a wider audience.
Lemelle's discussion titled "PR: A Focus on Women and Minorities," will cover the following:
Develop Your Story about Your Film - Why did you make this film?
When Should Publicity Start about your Film? - Craft your plan the minute your project is green lit!
How to Get the Audience in Theater Seats or Stream Your Film? - Create a Media Kit and Visuals that Demand Attention.
Other programming includes the Festival’s Canadian Film selection (Cinema Canada) presents the award-winning indigenous feature film ‘Monkey Beach’ by filmmaker L. Sarah Todd,, based on Canadian author Eden Robinson’s novel; the first full length work of fiction by a Haisla writer. Indigenous films screened at the festival additionally include a free screening of the acclaimed animated short film ‘Arctic Song’, Co-Directed by Inuit artist, storyteller, and Canada’s Governor General Award recipient, Germaine Arnattaujuq (Arnaktauyok). The film, co-produced with the National Film Board of Canada, depicts Inuit creation stories.
GTFF 2023 activity incorporates a cultural workshop on medicine pouches that educate on the four main medicines recognized and used by many Indigenous communities in prayers and as protection. The pouches, traditional to North American First Nations communities, are worn to carry medicines and ensure the spirit and mind are protected. The indigenous cultural workshop is organized through the Canadore College First Peoples’ Centre that offers comprehensive cultural and academic support for Indigenous learners at the institution.
“Reconciliation is about acknowledging and addressing our past, but it's also about learning and celebrating the contributions and accomplishments of Indigenous Peoples. The Global Tourism Film Festival 2023 provides incredible opportunities to do this, through film and activities including cultural workshops. I encourage everyone to participate, and I thank the organizers for promoting the history, stories and cultures of Indigenous Peoples.” Stated Hon. Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
An Australia Tourism Board presentation at GTFF 2023 includes a segment on Aboriginal Guided Experiences, part of the country’s Signature Experiences Tourism Program. Returning to GTFF 2023, a seminar is extended on sustainable tourism initiatives and rights working with indigenous communities, by Maithri Panagoda, legal advocate and recipient of Australia’s Governor General Award for his work with Australian Aboriginal Peoples.
On April 30, GTFF film programming streams a short film block of productions by female filmmakers. These include the World Premiere of ‘Closer to Heaven’, a documentary produced and directed by UK Filmmaker Zara Janjua chronicling a fundraising climb of Tanzania’s Iconic Mount Kilimanjaro, that accompanies a seminar by the Tanzania Tourism Board. Other films of the series include ‘The Tribal Traveler’, ‘Atayal Mountains and Forests’, ‘Wood as Chance of Existence’, ‘Different Village’, ‘Mark’, and ‘A Journey of Restoration.’
For GTFF 2023 tickets and travel information, visit www.tourism-festival.org.
To request an interview or book Marie Y. Lemelle, contact Christina Havis at Platinum Star Media Group at 702-292-2265.
About the Global Tourism Film Festival
GTFF is a Film Festival presenting films which have the power to raise awareness about the vital role destinations play in the success of cinema and television. GTFF, a world-first nomadic Tourism Film Festival, is produced to be held in support of tourism destinations and local economies dependent on tourism. A portion of Festival profits are donated to sustainable tourism initiatives.
The festival's vision is to establish an endless source of information and become the meeting point to offer inspiration on tourism development. GTFF will host numerous opportunities to connect with enthusiastic new audiences, film industry professionals, media, and tourism industry from many parts of the world, providing an excellent networking forum for all attendees.
Global Tourism Film Festival is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, as well as having representative offices in international locations.
About Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA
Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA is an activist, global entrepreneur, visionary, award-winning journalist and public relations consultant. She champions her philosophy “Transform Goals to Greatness” through her branding, marketing and public relations expertise as the CEO and founder of minority woman, SBE, DBE certified Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc. Marie has spearheaded the advancement of diversity and inclusion to empower women and vulnerable communities through her business Platinum Star Media Group, Inc., a film production and talent management company.
Marie is a former City of Glendale Commissioner for the Commission on the Status of Women. Currently, Marie serves on the board for the YWCA Glendale-Pasadena and advocates for the empowerment of women and to end racism and Soldiers of America that supports veterans and endeavors to end homelessness. She tells culturally relevant stories as a screenwriter and playwright. Her stage play, "Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together)," that focuses on unveiling the hidden truth about Black and Brown history, is commissioned and produced annually by the prestigious The Robey Theatre Company founded by Ben Guillory and veteran Actor Danny Glover. She is featured in the 2023 edition of The Social Good Magazine and the recipient of several honors and awards.
