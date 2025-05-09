THE DREAMCHILD FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES LINE-UP FOR THE 2025 HOODTALK MUSIC FESTIVAL: UNITY EDITION ON MAY 9 IN ACCRA, GHANA

Performing tonight at Hoodtalk Music Festival is Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor aka Efya, a Ghanaian singer, songwriter, and actress from Kumasi. She is the daughter of Nana Adwoa Awindor, a filmmaker. Joining the line-up is Ghana's gospel legends, the Evergreen Tagoe Sisters, also known as identical twins Dedei and Korkoi. DreamChild Foundation Co-founder Kofi Amoakohenepresented H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, with a Certificate of Appreciation for a legacy of excellence in recognition of outstanding contribution to the wellness of the African Child. Humanitarian and International Goodwill Ambassador for the DreamChild Foundation Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD is a co-host for the Hoodtalk Music Festival on May 9. Black Panther Actor and Entrepreneur Dr. Hasaan Rasheed will co-host with Dr. Lemelle at the Hoodtalk Music Festival on May 9.

Powered by Virtual Hub, StepNorth, Platinum Star Media Group, Inc., and Fly-Away Promotions, Inc, the festival kicks off at 7 PM (GMT) in Independence Square

The DreamChild Foundation focuses on sustainable health infrastructure that gives every child, especially in Ghana, a chance at life.” — Kofi Amoakohene, Co-founder of the DreamChild Foundation

ACCRA, GHANA, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DreamChild Foundation proudly presents the 2025 HoodTalk Music Festival : Unity Edition, a global celebration of music, mission, and movement. Broadcasting live from Independence Square in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, May 9, 2025, StepNorth will stream the event to 195 countries, as more than 15,000 in-person attendees gather to witness a cultural milestone that is set to change lives.“This festival is where entertainment meets empowerment,” said Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhD, Founder and CEO of Platinum Star Media Group, Inc., Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc., and International Goodwill Ambassador for the DreamChild Foundation. “We’re transforming energy on stage into tangible impact in the streets—from job creation to children’s clinics.”With artists worldwide invited to unite on stage, the festival seeks to raise $14 million to fund the construction of five pediatric clinics across Ghana, delivering on the promise of accessible healthcare for children nationwide.“We plan to achieve SDG 3—health for children—for peace and prosperity,” said Kofi Amoakohene, Co-founder of the DreamChild Foundation. “Our focus is on sustainable health infrastructure that gives every child a chance at life.”The World Health Organization reports that 48 children are likely to die before reaching age 5 out of every 1,000 live births in Ghana. "The mission of The DreamChild Foundation is to raise funds from the Hoodtalk Music Festival and build pediatric hospitals," said Amoakohene.OFFICIAL LINEUP – HOODTALK MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025Set 1: Cultural AwakeningUniversal Wonderful Street AcademyAfrican Dance Rhythms EnsembleOswald Okaitei & The Mesh33 BandInterlude – DJ SpicesBuggy BorgersAnansi BandAfroKhellyRizzla StylaMolatoChoggu BoysDrupzBola JrGuest Speakers:Hon. Issifu Seidu – Minister of State for Climate Change & SustainabilityOlorogun Oskar Ibru – Chairman, DreamChild FoundationSet 2: Legacy and LyricsSteve BediGyedu Blay AmbolleyBongofari & FrictionKwamenaInterlude – DJ Cyril & Darren FlexGuest Speakers:Hon. George Opare Addo – Minister for Youth DevelopmentHon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey – Minister for Gender, Children & Social ProtectionVanessa Gyan – CEO, Modern Day MomSet 3: Voices of ChangeKunta Kinte (Bradez)Tony DathKeddiKeeny IceInterlude – DJ CantonaGuest Speakers:Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams – Minister for Sports & RecreationMrs. Marilyn Maame Efua Houadjeto – CEO, Ghana Tourism AuthorityInterlude – DJ PizarroSet 4: Headline HarmonyLali x LolaDSLEdemCina SoulEfya Stonebwoy (Headliner)“Where legends rise and voices unite: Join us as we craft a global crescendo. Your music deserves the world’s ears,” said Dr. Rasheed.📈 STRATEGIC ECONOMIC IMPACTThe 2025 HoodTalk Music Festival delivers more than entertainment—it powers Ghana’s economic and social development:• Job Creation: Direct employment in event production, hospitality, security, logistics, and marketing.• Vendor Empowerment: Many Ghanaian entrepreneurs, vendors, and artisans will benefit from exposure and sales.• Transport Sector Engagement: Partnerships with transportation providers will support mobility for attendees and performers.• Tourism Boost: With thousands of international guests, local hotels, restaurants, and attractions will see increased demand.• Global Promotion: Broadcast across 195 countries, Ghana is a premier destination for innovation and culture.• Healthcare Legacy: Proceeds fund pediatric clinics across five regions—an enduring investment in the health of future generations.🔗 FOR FESTIVAL INFO & TO DONATE YEAR ROUND:Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA, PhDFounder & CEO, Platinum Star Media Group, Inc.📧 Email: corporateoffice@platinumstarmediagroup.com📱 WhatsApp: +1-213-276-7827Kofi AmoakoheneCo-founder, DreamChild Foundation📱 WhatsApp: +233-244-312-151About DreamChild FoundationThe DreamChild Foundation is a non-governmental organization dedicated to utilizing the power of music culture to uplift and bolster African children. The DreamChild Foundation utilizes music's transformative power to empower and champion African children, fostering growth, education, and self-expression. Through celebrating diversity and creativity, the foundation creates a sense of community, aiming to ensure every child has the opportunity to thrive and pursue their dreams.Follow @HoodTalkFestival for updates, artist features, and global impact stories.#HoodTalk2025 #UnityEdition #MusicWithAMission #AccraUnites #BeatsForChange

Co-Host Dr. Marie Lemelle Behind the Scenes at Hoodtalk Music Festival 2025

