Business Reporter: Recruiting HR leaders who can step up to the plate in a role with growing importance

What does it take to become a Chief People Officer?LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Olivia Sharp, Partner – Human Resources Practice at leading Executive Search firm, Eton Bridge Partners, talks about the talent pools that businesses should consider to find Chief People Officers (CPOs) who can meet the rapidly changing requirements of the role. In this context, CPO is an umbrella term including Chief HR Officers, Group HR Directors, HR and People Directors.
The last three years have seen questions posed of the People function like never before: dramatic health, economic and political shifts globally have sent shockwaves through organisations big and small, public, and private, and the role of the Chief People Officer has expanded to consider the human resources implications in their broadest sense. Investors’ scrutiny of organisations’ ESG agendas increases with each reporting cycle, and the Chief People Officer role is viewed as becoming more critical to delivery in these areas.
Eton Bridge Partners’ Chief People Officer Pathway report examines the most common pathway to becoming a Chief People Officer. Analysing over 2,500 appointments in the UK and across Europe from the last 2 years, the report looks at key trends including:
1. Where do CPOs come from?
2. Does sector experience really matter?
3. Is it better to hire from the external market, or appoint from within?
4. Does gender and/or age play a part?
Many of the findings might, at first glance, be unsurprising: for example, more women than men are appointed to the top HR role, but delve more deeply and the report tells a more troubling story of significant variations between the UK and Europe, and of the impact of age on perceived potential and opportunity.
