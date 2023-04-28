Mobile Game "Boxing Star" Gets Intense Battle Stadium Update

Boxing Star

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33), a mobile game developer and publisher, has announced an update to their global mobile sports game, Boxing Star.

The update includes a new character battle mode called the Battle Stadium, where players can select two characters and face off against various NPCs. The objective is to defeat as many opponents as possible within the designated round to earn a high score and various in-game items as rewards.

In addition to the new game mode, the update also introduces 3 new Bio Gears, new equipment that can be attached to characters to provide special skill options and powerful combo techniques during battles. Users can also input up to four specific actions in sequence to unleash a super combo with various attack effects. Two new costumes, the pretender Suit Costume and the 13-League Champion Belt, have been added to express character personalities.

To celebrate the update, users who log in to the game by the 4th of May will receive generous in-game items and rewards. The update also includes a Bio Gear tutorial and a new feature to customize icons and nicknames in the profile change popup to allow users to express their individuality.

Boxing Star, available in 140 countries worldwide, is a mobile sports game that offers easy-to-use touch controls for punching techniques such as jabs and hooks, providing a realistic boxing experience. The game has surpassed 50 million global downloads.

You can find details of the update on the Official Boxing Star Facebook Page.

Official Boxing Star Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/boxingstarglobal/

About Boxing Star

Boxing Star is a mobile sports game featuring intense boxing matches with intuitive, easy controls. The game provides an immersive Story Mode and Multiplayer League where players can knock out their opponents. Players can also personalize their fighting style with various skill combinations and equipment. Boxing Star surpassed 50 million downloads, speaking volumes about its immense global popularity.

About FourThirtyThree Inc.

FourThirtyThree Inc. (4:33) is a mobile game developer that publishes world-class mobile games. The first company to win the Korean President’s Game Award for mobile titles with ‘Blade for Kakao,’ it is known for consistently introducing excellent and innovative games.

For more information, please visit http://www.433.co.kr