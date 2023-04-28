New Neighborhood Pool Store Opens its Doors in Bountiful

Poolwerx Utah team at register Owners Kevin Linsley (left) and Steven Kay (right) Poolwerx logo

Poolwerx has expanded to the Bountiful area. Located in the Gateway Crossing shopping center, Poolwerx Northern Utah will serve its area of pool owners.

BOUNTIFUL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poolwerx is the largest global pool retail and service franchise company and by diving into the US market, Poolwerx has quickly become America’s premier pool service and retail franchise. Now, Poolwerx is pleased to announce that two new Bountiful business owners have been added to the Poolwerx family in the Bountiful area. Located in the Gateway Crossing shopping center, Poolwerx Northern Utah will serve its area with quality pool supplies and pool service. This new addition marks territory #355 in the Poolwerx network.

Kevin Linsley and Steven Kay have been avid fans of extreme sports in Northern Utah. For the past eight years, the two have designed and built everything from skateparks to treehouses. In between, they established an architectural design company to major success. However, they noticed another opportunity in swimming pools.

“We started to notice large increases in pool ownership,” Linsley said. “We knew they were going to need some options.”

Poolwerx Northern Utah will have a grand opening celebration Friday and Saturday, April 28-29. The ribbon cutting is on the 28th at 3 pm. From 11-3 pm, there will be a live DJ, grilling, face painting, free swag, and a shoe drive benefitting Safe Harbor Crisis Center. They will also be offering $20 off a $60 purchase that weekend to celebrate the occasion.

What Does “Healthy Pool” Mean?

With their tagline "for healthy pool people," Poolwerx ensures its clients can depend on them to guarantee the best and safest swimming conditions. Poolwerx takes pride in its expert techs and powerful solutions that keep your pool healthy year-round. The newly expanded Poolwerx Northern Utah comes with a pool supply retail store, as well as a certified repair, remodeling, cleaning and maintenance service to keep pools healthy all year round.

Poolwerx experts can be reached by phone at (801) 209-4211 or by email at northernutah@poolwerx.com

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx was founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O’Brien. It has grown to become the largest global pool brand in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160+ stores. Poolwerx stands out with its professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. For more information, visit Poolwerx franchising online!