New Neighborhood Pool Store Opens its Doors in Mansfield

Poolwerx Mansfield owner Amy Dupont Poolwerx logo

Poolwerx is pleased to announce that two new Mansfield business owners have been added to the Poolwerx family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poolwerx is the largest global pool retail and service franchise company and by diving into the US market, Poolwerx has quickly become America’s premier pool service and retail franchise. Now, Poolwerx is pleased to announce that two new Mansfield business owners have been added to the Poolwerx family in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Located inside The Commons at Walnut Creek Shopping Center, Poolwerx Mansfield will serve its area with quality pool supplies and pool service. This new addition marks territory #353 in the Poolwerx network.

George and Amy Dupont, owners of Poolwerx Mansfield, have years of experience in entrepreneurship, consulting, and business management. Working full-time as a first-grade teacher, Amy has been known to start up side businesses including a coffee shop. George has 14 years of experience managing in the oil and gas industry, as well as working as a business consultant.

“We started to pay attention to recession-proof businesses during the pandemic,” Amy Dupont said. “Poolwerx really has the best model for franchise growth, so it made the most sense for us.”

Poolwerx Mansfield will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm, with face painting and popsicles to celebrate the new venture. They will also be offering $20 off a $60 purchase throughout the month of April to celebrate the occasion. Their new store is located at 990 US Highway 287 Frontage Rd. unit 108, Mansfield TX 76063.

What Does “Healthy Pool” Mean?

With their tagline "for healthy pool people," Poolwerx ensures its clients can depend on them to guarantee the best and safest swimming conditions. Poolwerx takes pride in its expert techs and powerful solutions that keep your pool healthy year-round. The newly expanded Poolwerx Mansfield comes with a pool supply retail store, as well as a certified repair, remodeling, cleaning and maintenance service to keep pools healthy all year round. Poolwerx experts can be reached by phone at (817) 228-6997 or by email at mansfield@poolwerx.com

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx was founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O’Brien. It has grown to become the largest global pool brand in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160+ stores. Poolwerx stands out with its professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. For more information, visit Poolwerx franchising online!

