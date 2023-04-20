New Neighborhood Pool Store Opens its Doors in Lubbock

Poolwerx logo

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poolwerx is the largest global pool retail and service franchise company and by diving into the US market, Poolwerx has quickly become America’s premier pool service and retail franchise. Now, Poolwerx is pleased to announce that a new Lubbock business owner has been added to the Poolwerx family in the High Plains area. Partnering with West Texas Hot Tubs, Poolwerx Lubbock at 7239 Quaker Ave will serve its area with quality pool supplies and pool service. This new addition marks territory #354 in the Poolwerx network.

David DuPont, has been an entrepreneur in the pool industry for over a decade. He cut his teeth on servicing pools and hot tubs. In February, he inked a deal to bring the Poolwerx name to Lubbock. While the pool service is already operating, his new pool store officially opens on Thursday, April 20th.

“After 18 years of being in business, we were looking for a company to help us continue to grow,” DuPont said. “We felt that the Poolwerx system and people would drive our success.”

Poolwerx Lubbock, located inside the Jacuzzi Hot Tubs on Quaker Ave, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 3 pm. They will be offering 20% off chemicals throughout the month of April to celebrate the occasion.

What Does “Healthy Pool” Mean?

With their tagline "for healthy pool people," Poolwerx ensures its clients can depend on them to guarantee the best service to keep your pool healthy year-round. The newly expanded Poolwerx Lubbock comes with a pool supply retail store, as well as a certified repair, remodeling, cleaning and maintenance service to keep pools healthy all year round. Poolwerx experts can be reached by phone at (806) 543- 3778 or by email at lubbock@poolwerx.com.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx was founded in 1992 by entrepreneur John O’Brien. It has grown to become the largest global pool brand in the pool service industry, with nearly 600 service vehicles and 160+ stores. Poolwerx stands out with its professional development strategy to convert employees to franchisees, a technology-driven and scalable model, and recurring revenue streams. For more information, visit Poolwerx franchising online!