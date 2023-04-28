Egnyte Enhances Search, Adds New Features to AEC Package
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, announced several product enhancements across general platform, security and governance, integrations, and the Egnyte for AEC package. These new features allow customers to personalize their Egnyte experience, working in ways that are most efficient and effective for their unique needs.
“Egnyte is constantly looking for areas to strengthen our product offerings and further enhance the user experience,” said Ramin Farassat, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “These recent updates not only enable our customers to more easily and quickly find the content they are looking for but also extend the integration ecosystems with industry-leading tools and solutions.”
Updates to the Egnyte platform over the last quarter include:
General Platform
Search improvements in the Egnyte web user interface (UI) help to customize the user experience and enhance productivity.
● Quick Search Filters: Customers now have the ability to save quick search filters, which will be applied by default every time they run a search.
● Saved Search Queries: Users can save search queries that they frequently run (e.g., all spreadsheets with the word ‘expense’ in the title uploaded within the past month). This includes all search keywords and associated search filters.
Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC)
From quickly locating documents to eliminating the need for specialized software, the new features of Egnyte’s AEC package help save time while improving operational efficiency across project teams.
● Project Homepage: With project homepage, users can access frequently used files and keep tabs on projects, bypassing complex folder structures.
● Document Classification: This feature automates and simplifies the classification and discovery of essential files like drawings, specifications, requests for information, and submittals.
● BIM File Preview: AEC customers can preview Revit and Navisworks files from the Egnyte web UI without a license, with the ability to view, pan, orbit, and measure.
● BIM File Search: Users can easily find DWG files that contain the search term in the file name or content/description column of the search results screen.
Integrations
New capabilities have been added to make Egnyte’s integration with Salesforce more customizable and simpler to manage. Users can easily access and share business files in Salesforce with no storage capacity or file size limits.
● Metadata Support on Egnyte for Salesforce: Customers can now stamp additional metadata from a Salesforce record to Files, Notes, and Attachments when transferred to Egnyte. Objects are also customizable for pulling, deleting, or stamping metadata for Files, Notes, and Attachments. In addition, administrators can remove the mapping between Salesforce users and Egnyte users on the Egnyte Users tab in Salesforce.
Security and Governance
Content safeguard policies have been upgraded to include exception and restriction policies, helping protect a company’s repository from data leaks by allowing customers to provide more or less restrictive policies outside default link sharing settings for Egnyte Collaborate sources.
● Content Safeguard - Restriction Policies: Restriction policies under Content Safeguard allow admins to restrict link sharing by blocking or warning users upon trying to share, including the option to disallow downloads and control link expiry.
● Content Safeguard - Exception Policies: Exception policies drive exceptions to the restriction policies. An admin can apply exception policies for a specific group of users or folders and assign expiry options depending on the number of days or clicks.
Egnyte was also recently recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards for the following categories: “Best Solution - Data Governance” and “Hot Company - Data Security.”
Additional details on Egnyte’s recent product enhancements can be found on the product updates section of our blog.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
Kristen Carvalho
