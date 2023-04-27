Hawaii Medical College Opens Homecare Business
HMC HomeCare will begin operations in May 2023.
There is a huge and growing need in our community for stable, consistent care for the elderly. We are pleased to be able to assist seniors and families who need care for their loved ones.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeing the growing need for trained, consistent care for our aging population, HMC HomeCare was conceived within Hawaii Medical College. The license to operate was granted in April 2023. The goal of HMC HomeCare is to provide constant, trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Many staff members have been prepared by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.
HMC HomeCare offers families seeking assistance for an aging or ill adult experienced, trained care that is not only task-oriented. The caregivers strive to engage with those they care for. They are there to ease the concerns of families and the cared-for, by being consistent and interacting with clients in the way that the clients prefer. Caregivers help seniors maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.
HMC HomeCare offers a unique tool to help seniors and families determine the level of care needed, whether it is check-in service a couple of times a week or a set number of hours per week or day. The homecare calculator on the website can give families an idea of what care may cost. It is a preliminary estimate. An in-person meeting will make a true determination of needs.
Another unique component of HMC HomeCare is their respect and care of staff by providing full-time positions, good wages, and benefits. This will help keep staffing consistent and will lead to exceptional care.
HMC HomeCare is ready to work with clients and service all of Oahu. Staff is available for flexible schedules, all days and time. Find out more at HMCHomeCare.com
About HMC HomeCare
HMC HomeCare was conceived within Hawaii Medical College as they recognized the growing need for trained, consistent care for our aging population. HMC HomeCare provides trusted care by trained staff who are assessed and monitored by experienced leadership. Much of the staff has been trained by Hawaii Medical College and taught by professional caregivers.
HMC HomeCare offers families exceptional individualized care for an aging or ill adult. The caregivers strive to engage with the seniors and to interact with them in ways that are most comfortable to them, helping to ease the concerns of both families and the cared-for. The goal is to allow them to maintain their sense of independence while being assisted and safe.
The HMC HomeCare mission is to provide compassionate, high-quality care to individuals in need, helping them to maintain independence and dignity while living in the comfort of their own homes. The caregivers are dedicated to supporting our clients and their families by building strong, trusting relationships and tailoring our services to meet their unique needs and preferences. The team of experienced and skilled caregivers is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.
