Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1100 Block of G Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in the 1100 block of G Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.