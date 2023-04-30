6 Year-Old Cali Battles Brain Cancer, But She Dreams of Battling Bad Guys! Every Little Girl Deserves Their Dream Wish
Cali Franklin at the Heroes Hangout with Mystic Force Founder, Silvia Vanni, North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith and brother Jacari.
North Miami Beach Police Chief Smith will help Cali achieve her dream by swearing her in as a Junior Police Chief.
All kids deserve to have fun and enjoy life, that's where we come in. Bringing joy & happiness to children battling cancer is one of our top priorities.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In October of 2022, at only 5 years old, sweet beautiful Cali was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) which has a less than 1% survival rate.
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
Like most little girls her age, Cali loves to color, draw, dance, sing, and have her nails done, she also enjoys playing games with her big brother, Jacari. Cancer has stolen much of her physical abilities but it will never take away her sweet and sassy spirit. Sadly, Cali's latest MRI shows that the cancer has spread to her spine. Cali's mom, Kiera, continues to search for new treatment options to try and save her daughter's life, while doing everything possible to keep her as happy as possible.
Cali dreams of growing up to become a Police Officer. When her mom let Silvia Vanni, founder of the Mystic Force Foundation, know of this dream, she reached out to North Miami Beach Police Chief Harvette Smith to help make her dream come true. Chief Smith had previously met Cali and her family in the Heroes Hangout at some of the Foundation's monthly parties for the cancer warriors. Instantly she agreed and started planning more than just becoming a police officer. On Monday May 1st, 2023, in the grandest style, Cali will be sworn in as a North Miami Beach Junior Police Chief. After the ceremony, Cali and her family will join a caravan of police vehicles to the Mystic Force Foundation's Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven, for a grand celebration. Cali's Dream Wish will be granted with extreme love and hope for a little girl that deserves to grow up and enjoy life like all kids should.
About DIPG:
Approximately 300 - 400 children in the US are diagnosed with DIPG each year. The average age at diagnosis is 5 - 9 and the average life expectancy is 9 - 18 months. DIPG is a devastating inoperable brain tumor that occurs in an area of the brainstem called the pons, which controls many of the body’s most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate. Because of its location in the brain and how rapidly it progresses, DIPG is classified as a “high grade” malignant brain tumor. DIPG is the same brain tumor that Neil Armstrong's 2 1/2 year old daughter died from in 1962. Researchers have yet to find a way to break the blood brain barrier to carry chemotherapy or other potential treatments to the tumor. Radiation is the only effective way of shrinking the tumor, but only for a short time. DIPG rapidly robs children of their motor functions causing paralysis and loss of voice and sight while sparing their cognitive abilities, allowing them to remain fully aware.
The North Miami Beach Police Department's mission is to exceed the expectations of the community they serve with professionalism and ethical services, while ensuring a safe and secure environment for the residents, visitors, and businesses within the City of North Miami Beach. The Mystic Force Foundation regularly partners with North Miami Beach PD to help bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer through community involvement at the Heroes Hangout and other events. Police Chief Smith and officers attend the Foundation's monthly themed events and take the children for rides in police vehicles. North Miami Beach PD was the first city in the nation to have a wrapped police vehicle for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This vehicle is present at events and Parades through out the year.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer one month shy of his 8th Birthday in 2011, but his legacy continues to change the lives of children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 15-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, advocacy in Washington, DC, family financial support, granting 'Wishes" and keeping children in treatment as happy as possible. It is also the 5th Anniversary of The Foundation's Heroes Hangout, a Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that supports children and their families battling cancer throughout South Florida.
Press is invited to join the Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday May 1st, 2023 at 3:00pm
North Miami Beach Police Department
16901 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162
and then the Celebration immediately following at
Heroes Hangout
1943 NE 164th Street
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(Not open to the public*)
*The public is invited to watch the caravan along NE 19th Avenue from the North Miami Beach Police Station to the Heroes Hangout at approximately 3:45pm.
To help Cali and her family with daily living & medical expenses please visit https://gofund.me/cf2ab252
Silvia Dominguez Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other