Legislative update: That’s a wrap on the 2023 session!

Dear Friends and Neighbors,
This Sunday marked the end of the legislative session! Please watch the video linked below for a legislative recap. Then scroll down for a breakdown of the Operating Budget.

This is a resilient Washington Operating budget, and I want to highlight a few significant investments.  

Addressing housing and homelessness 
This budget makes serious investments to increase the state’s housing supply, provide stability to those who need it, and support people in affordable housing or looking to become first time homeowners.  

Increasing educational opportunities 
Everyone deserves a quality education. Thanks to important investments in special education, dual language learners, and free meals for students – this budget will make that a reality.  

Addressing climate change
Washington has made serious efforts to combat Climate Change via the Climate Commitment Act. This budget bolsters that legislation and will keep us moving in the right direction. 


There are many more items to be excited about in the budget and I encourage you all to take a look for yourself!  

Please let me know if you have any questions. 

Sincerely,


