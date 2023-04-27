Submit Release
Structure Replacement Projects Scheduled to Begin in Butte County

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April  27, 2023

Contact: Larry Cyr, Project Engineer, 605-210-5051

 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – Two structure replacement projects in Butte County are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1, 2023. Construction is scheduled to start on Old U.S. Highway 85 in Butte County for a bridge replacement project over Indian Creek.

Another structure replacement project is scheduled to begin on Old U.S. Highway 212 in Butte County near Newell. Work on this project consists of a bridge replacement over Sulphur Creek.

With each project, a temporary diversion road will be built to divert traffic around the construction site. 

The prime contractor on both Butte County structure replacement projects is Heavy Constructors from Rapid City, SD.

The overall completion date for both projects is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. 

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

