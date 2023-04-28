Identifying the Genuineness of Handwriting and a Signature

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

From ancient times, handwriting in the form of drawings on a wall or rock is considered to be the first mode of written communication between humans. With time these drawings turned into symbols and eventually into a language that was used as an identifying or revealing feature of an individual.

The process of handwriting development is a complicated one, and it takes several years for its development. Writing is a conscious act, but its repetition makes it a habit and thus it becomes a subconscious act. Margins, crowding, alignments, formation of each letter, manner of writing, arrangement of words, spacing between letters and words, paraphrasing, etc. are considered individual habits of handwriting. Despite the gradual variations observed, it is individual and unique to each and every person.

The most frequently used form of handwriting is signatures. Signature has been derived from the Latin word ‘Signare’, which means to “sign”. It is a handwritten depiction of someone’s name or nickname. A signature can be entirely legible or partially legible, where all or some of the allographs are decipherable. In addition, they may be completely illegible, where none of the letters are decipherable. Despite the complexity of the nature of signatures, their importance in identification has been recognized. Thus, signatures have assumed great importance these days due to their regular use and immense significance in personal identification.

Genuine or forged signatures are generally encountered in forensic document examination cases. The act of forgery usually creates some mental stress and nervousness on the part of the simulator which fosters wide differences between the genuine and forged signatures.

Forged signatures may be produced by tracing the model signature, impersonation, transplantation, and by imitating the model signatures freehand. In the case of simulated forgery, the forger selects the model signature and tries to copy the design of letters and other features depending upon his power of observation, skill, practice, and competency. The continuous approach to imitating the habits and qualities of authentic signature and simultaneously suppressing one’s own habits and qualities would result in inferior line quality.

Generally, the forensic document expert at FORENSIC QD SERVICES come across various type of cases in order to opine as to whether a given signature/handwriting is genuine or simulated or whether the given disputed signature matches a variable group of signatures. For conducting proper examination and comparison of signatures/writings in such cases, our forensic document experts conduct an in-depth comparison and examination of questioned and specimen samples and confirm the authenticity of the disputed signature or handwriting.

