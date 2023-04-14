Forensic Examination of Digitally Altered signatures and documents

examining digital signatures

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly evolving world came to a standstill in 2020 because of the coronavirus. Like every other adversity, people persevered and slowly life started coming back on track. With this new challenge of staying 6 feet away from each other and carrying paper vaccination cards, there was a rise in digitization. Some people took advantage of this new normal, However, a rise in fraudulent documentation and manipulated signatures was observed. Handwritten signatures take years to perfect and forensic scientists, after years of research and analysis, found infallible ways to investigate the authenticity of these signatures. Not to say that scientists don’t come across fraudulent handwritten documents that are expertly manipulated that they mimic an original document to its core, but this is a rarity. In comparison, to digital alternation, which is very recent and still evolving, handwritten malpractice is difficult to forge and easier to catch.

Focusing on digital manipulation, FORENSIC QD SERVICES experts propose the use of authentic and paid applications; dating all the documents; conducting digital authorizations with businesses/people one trusts; using applications where an account needs to be created and credentials are validated; locking the document once it’s been signed; check if one can edit or manipulate the document using simple tools on your laptop; and document any written or verbal communication about the intended document.

Digital signing should be treated as a privilege that should not be shared with everyone. Even after using all these checks and balances, unfortunately, there is still room for fraud. Because of the ever-evolving technology, manipulation tools are becoming better and better, but that is not a good enough reason to give up on digitization. If one is careful and follows the aforementioned rules, and still becomes a victim of deception, don’t wait up and ask for professional help. FORENSIC QD SERVICES, has experts ready to catch those small alternations, minor discrepancies, and deceitful limericks. Just as manipulation techniques are evolving so is our technology to catch these forgers.

Be it a hand-scribbled note, a handwritten signature, or a digital document, it’s a battle between a forger and a scientist and more often than not a good forensic scientist will come out victorious in the end. A seasoned research scientist is not only familiar with the nuances of mistakes that forgers make but is also aware of the changing document environment. The way a document is written, typed, signed, or authorized has a lot of information.

Digitization is not something that should make a reader weary. Following some basic rules and guidelines will help keep an individual and their family safe, and if something does seem fishy, FORENSIC QD SERVICES is here to help and protect against these threats.