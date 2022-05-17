FORENSICWRITING & QUESTIONEDOCUMENT SERV. : Providing Easy Access to Examination of Handwriting & Signatures

Forensic Examination of Signatures & Documents Court Qualified Handwriting Experts in Toronto, Canada

Get your Wills and Insurance Documents Evaluated by a Handwriting Expert

ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the 2020 Incident-based crime statistics published by Statistics Canada, a 23% increase has been reported in crimes against property involving a plethora of insurance and business frauds. According to another report published by TransUnion, the insurance industry exhibited the greatest growth in the rate of suspected digital fraud coming from Canada in Q1 2022 by a staggering 150.8%, potentially because of the large transactions involved in insurance.

Insurance fraud costs Canadians more than $1 billion each year. Most of the time the customers or businesses are not even aware of the fact that they have been defrauded by means of forged documents or illegitimate claims, jeopardizing the financial status and lives of people who already are in a sorry state of affairs. In many instances, a minor alteration in a numeric, handwriting, or signature has led to a loss of fortunes.

The situation with forgery of wills is equally grave as the number of fraudulent documents reaching the Court of Law for a verdict has swelled manifold. Oftentimes, the will is authenticated in absence of a witness, only by handwriting and signature, commonly known as a holograph, which requires a careful forensic examination for certifying its authorship. Tremors, arthritis, and other similar diseases that a fragile or elderly will-maker may have made the job even more difficult if you present your case to a questioned document expert who is not willing to put in the extra effort needed for an unqualified opinion.

Questioned Document Experts at https://forensicqdservices.ca/ provide a scientific and credible forensic handwriting and signature examination service with opinions and testimonies that have time and again been accepted in many Courts of Law after intense scrutiny. People, who intend to manipulate or forge a document nowadays, enjoy easy access to both information and tools required for alteration of handwriting, signature or a stamp. However, FORENSICWRITING & QUETIONEDOCUMENT SRV. (F&QS) has been constantly evolving its laboratory equipment, forensic knowledge, and scientific skills so as to extract the inconspicuous details and bring about the obliterated truth of the document.

Dr. Shabnam Preet Kaur, the lead handwriting and signature expert at F&QS, advises people to know their documents well, no matter, if it is an inheritance, will, or any insurance document, in terms of their authenticity by getting them examined by a handwriting expert prior to taking it a Court or a lawyer which would save a lot of time and money. The questioned document you wish to get examined can be mailed to us at info@forensicqdservices.ca or for any other queries; you can reach us at +1 (905) 286 – 0444.