HappiTravel Announces HappiCruises Wholesale Booking Engine
Wholesale access to luxury cruises worldwide are now available through the company’s full-featured online booking engine!
Most travelers have never even taken a cruise. Now they can enjoy the experience at wholesale!”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC announced the launch of the HappiCruises™ booking engine, the newest component of the company’s exclusive travel platform providing consumers with direct access to wholesale rates on luxury cruises worldwide. While individual HappiCruises™ have been available since inception through the company’s HappiTrips® offering, the new booking engine exponentially expands inventory while also providing the robust functionality and feature-rich flexibility customers have come to expect from the HappiTravel® platform. HappiCruises™ is currently available to select customers and will go live to the public on Monday, May 1, 2023.
HappiCruises™ provides access to dozens of cruise lines through a dizzying inventory of over 18,000 unique itineraries and 42,000 sailings worldwide, offering travelers direct access to rock bottom wholesale rates. The feature rich online booking engine offers robust functionality similar to mainstream engines provided by cruise lines themselves, except it cuts out all of the middleman costs and passes the savings directly to the consumer. The platform includes powerful searching and sorting features, quick access to ship details, easy-to-use cabin selection tools, combined with uncompromising customer service.
As with other HappiTravel® platform components, free members have access to explore HappiCruises™ and book at the wholesale rate, no catches or obligation. Or, for a small fee (typically less than the amount saved on a single reservation), members can upgrade their account to access the even lower HappiPrice® rate and enjoy unlimited savings. No strings attached. And never any monthly fees. Notably, the cost of the HappiTravel® upgrade remains unchanged, once again making the membership more valuable than ever with the addition of HappiCruises™.
“Most travelers have never even taken a cruise. Now they can enjoy the experience at wholesale,” remarked President, Camaron Corr. “Cruises have been one of the most popular categories of the HappiTrips® curated trip inventory. HappiCruises™ delivers a massive increase in inventory through a flexible booking engine with all the bells and whistles. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing direct wholesale access to customers who can now pay pennies on the dollar for luxury cruises worldwide on the dates that work best for them!”
Launched in 2019, HappiTravel® is on a crusade to provide the masses with direct access to wholesale travel rates. It eliminates middleman costs and is powered by proprietary technology meticulously developed for the travel market over the past 7-years.
As the brand names suggest, the platform incorporates a central theme around numerous third party HappiScience™ studies which establish a connection between travel and happiness as well as a wide range of positive health benefits including elevated happiness, stress & anxiety relief, heart health, enhanced creativity & inspiration, and improved social connections and relationships.
While the cost of virtually everything else continues to skyrocket from inflation, HappiTravel® provides a solution to meet the moment as post-pandemic demand for travel hits new highs. It’s not a question of whether you can afford your next vacation, it’s asking how to pay half as much for it.
“We just think differently at HappiTravel®,” added Chief Technology Officer, Mike Darling. “We believe in people. We believe consumers are smart. We respect our customers by allowing them to enroll for free to see the undeniable value for themselves. As a result, HappiTravel® has developed an incredible reservoir of credibility and trust in the market. HappiCruises™ is another step that reinforces our philosophy and commitment. Never pay retail for travel again!”
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® is the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://Happi.Travel.
