Thursday, April 27
In rebuke to fall of Roe, Gov. Inslee signs WA abortion legislation
Gov. Jay Inslee signed a suite of five bills Thursday to shore up access to abortion in Washington, a ceremonial flourish demonstrating how blue states are reacting as the demise of Roe v. Wade approaches its anniversary. “We are here to proclaim very vocally and very forcefully that we will not allow any state or any Trump-appointed judge to jeopardize a woman’s right of choice in the state of Washington,” Inslee said Thursday, flanked by lawmakers and advocates on the roof of the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health at the University of Washington. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)
With assault weapons ban, Washington enters a new era of gun reform
Ten years ago, control of Washington’s government was split between the two major political parties; the National Rifle Association was one of the most powerful lobbying organizations in America; and even some Democratic state lawmakers wouldn’t support stricter firearms legislation. Contrast these events with Tuesday’s bill-signing ceremony in the state reception room at the Capitol building and you’ll see just how much the conversation around guns has changed in Washington. Flanked by dozens of advocates and Democratic elected officials in a Capitol closed due to security cautions, Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law shortly before noon a trio of ambitious firearms restrictions. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)
Wash. adopts ‘most significant privacy legislation’ this decade
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) will sign a bill Thursday that aims to protect the data privacy of people seeking reproductive and gender-affirming care but has the potential to do much more. Privacy attorneys say the language, definitions and scope of the “Washington My Health My Data Act” are uniquely broad, making it, in the words of one lawyer, “a transformative privacy law for the United states.” The Washington measure, introduced in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has drawn the most attention. Continue reading at Pluribus News.
Air pollution in the Seattle area has gone up
PeaceHealth cuts 51 jobs in Southwest Washington
Vancouver distinguishes between warehouses, industrial buildings in face of moratorium
Sen. Annette Cleveland secures $515K to help Columbia Play Project kick-start children’s museum in Clark County (Cleveland)
Nearly 300 pounds of pharma drugs ‘taken back’ in Cowlitz County
Washington lawmakers passed a flurry of bills this session to reform housing regulations, and increase supply for renters and homebuyers (Billig, Riccelli)
Since 2014, 1,500 pedestrians and 750 people on bicycles have been struck by cars in Spokane County, and 78 of them were killed — can we stop the carnage?
Nurses picket outside Good Sam Hospital in Puyallup. ‘We are already spread so thin’
How bad is youth gun violence in Tacoma? Advocacy group hosts talk with local politicians
Opinion: Fort Steilacoom’s history should be told — in full. It won’t happen under DSHS’s care
Opinion: The Port of Tacoma is getting a raw deal in NW Seaport Alliance. That can’t continue
Scammers imitating Washington State Patrol phone numbers to get personal information
E. Washington group sues state to stop new assault weapon sales ban
Seattle workers need to earn $213K to feel like a six-figure earner
Economic impact of Washington’s life science sector hit $35B in 2021
Seattle/King County Clinic Offers Free Dental, Medical, And Vision Care Services This Weekend
How WA lawmakers tried this year to ease hospitals’ financial woes
WA budgets $2B to cut greenhouse gas emissions; here’s where money will go (Nguyen)
Agency gets $6M from state to take over failed hotel shelter program (Macri)
King County Councilmember Dunn proposes criminalizing public drug use
Students, family hold vigil for Ingraham High student shot in November
Seattle social housing developer receives state funding for start up (Nguyen, Chopp, Saldaña, Macri)
Spokane Farmers’ Market moves to Browne’s Addition as conservation district secures funding for permanent market
Capital budget: Walla Walla Public Library gets $2 million for renovation, expansion
Gov. Jay Inslee signs group of bills on abortion and reproductive health access
Bacterial outbreak infects 31 patients at Virginia Mason Medical Center
State Patrol expert determines trooper at fault in injury crash, but WSP cited the other driver
A Washington photographer’s quest to document every federally recognized tribe in the US
Fish from Washington’s coastal commercial troll Chinook fishery are a more sustainable way to eat salmon
Seattle considering its own drug possession ordinance
Sen. Cantwell introduces bill banning hidden fees for concert, sporting event tickets
Cities search for solutions to drug possession issue after lawmakers fail to pass legislation
New unit to investigate, prosecute organized retail crime across Washington state
Washington governor signs new gun bills into law, including ‘assault weapons’ ban (Peterson)
NRA joins legal fight challenging Washington’s assault weapons ban
Spokane gun shop, local Olympian file lawsuit challenging Washington’s new gun law
The U.S. Supreme Court is losing the trust of WA voters, poll says
‘Don’t wait’: Hospital staff, first responders practice active shooter response
Everett proposes new camping ban law
Washington legislature adjourn without reaching a solution on drug possession bill (Robinson)
Gov. Inslee to sign bills on reproductive health, gender-affirming care (Slatter, Hansen,Riccelli, Cleveland, Keiser)
With assault weapons ban, Washington enters a new era of gun reform (Peterson, Berry, Pedersen)
Free health care clinic to aid Washingtonians who can’t afford healthcare
Union accuses Starbucks of unfair labor practices…again
King County reaches e-cigarette settlement against Juul
Wash. adopts ‘most significant privacy legislation’ this decade (Slatter)