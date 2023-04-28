Sugar Bert Boxing Swings Big with New Network
Boxing finds a new home with launch of the Sugar Bert Boxing Network on You42
Boxing finds a new home with launch of the Sugar Bert Boxing Network on You42

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sugar Bert Boxing is expanding its online presence with the launch of a new Network on the You42 platform. The Sugar Bert Boxing Network gives fans inside access to the worlds of amateur and pro boxing, with fights, training videos, and behind the scenes footage from the sport's rising stars.
— Bert "Sugar Bert" Wells
Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bert “Sugar Bert” Wells began boxing at age 13, competing in over 60 amateur fights. During his career he won the Golden Gloves and worked with champs like Sugar Ray Leonard. Headquartered in Atlanta, Sugar Bert’s national promotions draw thousands of boxers, coaches, and families each year, bolstered by partnerships with USA Boxing, Title Boxing, and the WBC.
“Developing the next generation of boxers through training and promotions is what Sugar Bert Boxing is all about,” said Wells. “Amateur boxing gives these young athletes the discipline they need to progress and thrive in the sport and in life. On the Sugar Bert Network, fans can follow their journey and see for themselves what it takes to step into the ring.”
When they visit the Sugar Bert Network, fans can get to know the athletes through boxer profiles as well as their own Channels, appearing under the Sugar Bert banner. Featured fighters will include Octavious Bowens (7-0), Myles Mizell (6-0), Jacques March (1-0), and Evan Holyfield (10-1), son of former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
“As they rise through the ranks, every boxer has a story to tell,” said You42 President Ashley Johnson. “Sugar Bert has done so much to guide these young athletes. Now, with the Sugar Bert Boxing Network on You42, he’s giving them a new platform to share their experiences and gain more exposure, whether that’s inside or outside of the ring.”
To start your own journey into the worlds of amateur and professional boxing, head to the Sugar Bert Boxing Network, exclusively on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
