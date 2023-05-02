Community Drives TechBridge

TechBridge Digital Ball 2023

23rd Annual TechBridge Digital Ball Celebrates Community Leaders, Companies and Nonprofits Who Empower its Mission, Spark Innovation, and Create Impact

Through our work, we celebrate the vibrant tech and nonprofit circles and connect with individuals and organizations alike to build relationships and discover opportunities together.” — Clint Bailey, Interim CEO, TechBridge

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing more than 20 years of expertise in providing innovative technological solutions for nonprofits, TechBridge will host its 23rd annual Digital Ball, Saturday, August 19th, at 6 P.M. ET at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center located at 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, Ga. The TechBridge Digital Ball gala raises funds annually to help fulfill its mission of alleviating generational poverty through the innovative use of technology. Historically hosted each year in Atlanta, where the organization was founded in 2000, this must-attend technology nonprofit event is the largest fundraiser of the year.

Co-Chaired by DeWayne Griffin, distinguished Fortune 50 Chief Data Officer and Insight Global Board Member, and Shannon Johnston, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Global Payments and Board Tech Committee Chair for Deutsche Börse, the Digital Ball brings together passionate change-makers, innovators, and philanthropists who make a difference in communities locally and nationally. The Digital Ball is a platform for TechBridge to share its community impact, future plans, and connect with supporters, sponsors, and nonprofit partners.

“At TechBridge, community drives everything we do. We are passionate about making a meaningful impact in our community. Through our work, we celebrate the vibrant tech and nonprofit circles and connect with individuals and organizations alike to build relationships and discover opportunities together,” said Clint Bailey, Interim CEO, TechBridge. “At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to supporting people, our community, and our four pillars – hunger relief, homeless support, social justice, and workforce development - which are critical to building a brighter future for all. The Digital Ball brings all of this together as we connect and celebrate those in our community who are sparking innovation and creating change.”

Highlighting the theme of Community Drives TechBridge, the annual Community Leader Awards honor community leaders creating dynamic impact in the community. Nominations for the awards are currently open and will be accepted until 5 pm. ET on Friday, May 5, for the awards which include: the Ann Cramer Volunteer of the Year Award, honors an individual who advocates for volunteerism, makes outstanding contributions to community service efforts and exercises exemplary social or corporate responsibility, the Ed Steinike CIO of the Year Award recognizes Chief Technology/Information Officers currently living in Georgia who exhibit exceptional qualities and abilities; the Bill Bolling Nonprofit Leader Award honors an outstanding volunteer or staff member of a nonprofit organization in Georgia who engages the wider community to assist in-need and at-risk community members and the Sig Mosley Entrepreneurial Leader Award honors a founder, owner or past owner of a business that is exemplary in the conceptualization, strategy, and launch of the venture, and navigates the evolution of the business.

The Digital Ball also recognizes the following honorees: the TechBridge Community Leader Award honors an individual or organization whose contributions to breaking the cycle of generational poverty go above and beyond the call and the Vish Narendra TCP Graduate of Excellence Award recognizes the exemplary performance of a graduate who consistently excelled throughout their training and certification course, as a part of our Technology Career Program, and demonstrated integrity and a strong commitment to the mission and values of TechBridge.

TechBridge is committed to innovation and problem-solving, using its expertise, experience, and connections to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing our nonprofit customers and community. In this past fiscal year alone, TechBridge has helped more than 150 nonprofits leverage technology to further their mission. The 23rd annual Digital Ball is thankful for the support of its sponsors to date including BakerHostetler, Capgemini, Elevance Health, ETS Solutions, FPT Software, Needling Worldwide, Schellman, Sparq, Graphic Packaging International, Smith + Howard, Fortinet, ServiceNow, 3ci, RAAH Technologies, Verizon, FastTek Global and Google Cloud. Companies interested in joining TechBridge in bringing together passionate change-makers, innovators, and philanthropists to make a difference in our community can get more information about sponsoring here (https://techbridge.org/take-action/become-a-sponsor/).