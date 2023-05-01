Red Robin Announces May National Burger Month BOGO Deal 50% Off for Royalty Members
COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating Burger Month every day in May by offering Red Robin Royalty® members a BOGO 50% off a burger or entrée at participating locations with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® to receive this offer, as well as additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app. This offer is available at participating locations.
Celebrate May Burger Month at Red Robin with BOGO 50% off a burger or entrée at participating locations with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value.
Photo: Smoke & Pepper Burger and Madlove Burger
Full Disclaimer: Valid at participating locations for BOGO 50% off a "Our Signatures", "The Classics", "Veggie Wedgie & More" or "Red's Throwback Doubles" Burger or entree with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value through 5/31. Valid once for dine-in or to-go occasions. Minimum purchase excludes alcohol, merchandise, gift cards, and tax. Menu items vary by location. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Rewards are non-transferable. Rewards are unique to each active member and must be validated by account phone number or Royalty account authentication at the time of purchase.
Lorraine Gimblett
Food Shelter Public Relations
+1 917-523-2327
lorraine@food-shelter.com
