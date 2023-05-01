Submit Release
Red Robin Announces May National Burger Month BOGO Deal 50% Off for Royalty Members

Red Robin mouth-watering Smoke & Pepper Burger with Madlove Burger for May Burger Month celebration.

Celebrate May Burger Month at Red Robin with BOGO 50% off a burger or entrée at participating locations with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value.

Red Robin's delicious Whiskey River BBQ Burger on Brioche Bun

Red Robin celebrates May Burger Month by offering Red Robin Royalty® members a BOGO 50% off a burger or entrée at participating locations with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is celebrating Burger Month every day in May by offering Red Robin Royalty® members a BOGO 50% off a burger or entrée at participating locations with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value. To sign up for Red Robin Royalty® to receive this offer, as well as additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app. This offer is available at participating locations.

Photo: Smoke & Pepper Burger and Madlove Burger

Full Disclaimer: Valid at participating locations for BOGO 50% off a "Our Signatures", "The Classics", "Veggie Wedgie & More" or "Red's Throwback Doubles" Burger or entree with the purchase of another of equal or lesser value through 5/31. Valid once for dine-in or to-go occasions. Minimum purchase excludes alcohol, merchandise, gift cards, and tax. Menu items vary by location. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Rewards are non-transferable. Rewards are unique to each active member and must be validated by account phone number or Royalty account authentication at the time of purchase.

