<i>Wembley Or Bust</i> - Final Copies!

We wanted our Genesis subscribers to be the first to know that 90% of the copies in Jeff Lynne's Wembley Or Bust limited edition have now been sold, and as of the 1st of May, we will be increasing the price to £325.
Offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at Lynne's creative process and the incredible effort that went into making his landmark concert a reality, it's a must-have for both ELO fans and music lovers alike. With only 10% of copies remaining, act now to secure your copy of Jeff Lynne's visual and literary celebration of his iconic concert and spectacular career.
On 24th June 2017, Jeff Lynne delivered an unforgettable rock 'n' roll performance at Wembley Stadium, featuring his 12-member band amid a stunning visual spectacle of pyrotechnics, lasers, and a colossal illuminated spaceship. Over two hours, Lynne presented his group's most comprehensive setlist to date, encompassing vintage ELO hits like 'Mr. Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman', and 'Livin' Thing', as well as 'Do Ya' from his days with The Move and 'When I Was A Boy' from his most recent ELO album, Alone In The Universe, and 'Handle With Care', which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys. The concert, which spanned Lynne's entire career, was performed before a packed audience of 60,000 fans.
Wembley Or Bust captures the meticulous production of the show and provides a rare glimpse into Jeff Lynne's musical vision in an authorised book and vinyl set, taking its format from the playlist of that night with Lynne revealing the stories behind his hits.
Limited to 1,500 numbered copies. This limited edition features a red leather quarter binding with gilt foiling and page edging. Presented in a cloth-bound slipcase, each book is numbered and signed by the author, Jeff Lynne. An exclusive 7" vinyl picture disc is included featuring two live recordings from the historic Wembley concert, 'Don't Bring Me Down' and 'Xanadu'.
