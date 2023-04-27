<i>Wembley Or Bust</i> - Final Copies!

27 Apr 2023

On 24th June 2017, Jeff Lynne delivered an unforgettable rock 'n' roll performance at Wembley Stadium, featuring his 12-member band amid a stunning visual spectacle of pyrotechnics, lasers, and a colossal illuminated spaceship. Over two hours, Lynne presented his group's most comprehensive setlist to date, encompassing vintage ELO hits like 'Mr. Blue Sky', 'Evil Woman', and 'Livin' Thing', as well as 'Do Ya' from his days with The Move and 'When I Was A Boy' from his most recent ELO album, Alone In The Universe, and 'Handle With Care', which he recorded with the Traveling Wilburys. The concert, which spanned Lynne's entire career, was performed before a packed audience of 60,000 fans.

Wembley Or Bust captures the meticulous production of the show and provides a rare glimpse into Jeff Lynne's musical vision in an authorised book and vinyl set, taking its format from the playlist of that night with Lynne revealing the stories behind his hits.