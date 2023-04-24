David Crosby Tribute by Neil Young and Stephen Stills at Benefit Concert

This past weekend Neil Young returned to the stage for his first full concert in nearly four years accompanied by CSN&Y and Buffalo Springfield bandmate Stephen Stills, as well as Willie Nelson, Sharon Van Etten and Joe Walsh. The star-studded lineup was brought together for Light Up the Blues, a semi-annual fundraising event organised by Stephen Stills and his wife, Kristen, to benefit the nonprofit Autism Speaks.
"Neil and I spent the first two weeks of rehearsing, just the two of us... Playing the records and going, 'Oh my God. That wasn't even close!'" - Stephen Stills
The event also featured a heartfelt message from Graham Nash appearing on video to remember David Crosby, followed by a stunning tribute of 'Wooden Ships' that brought together Stephen Stills, his son Chris, and Crosby's son James Raymond, both of whom were set to support Crosby on tour when he passed away earlier this year.
We have recently had the honour of telling the story of CSN&Y with the signed limited edition, CSN&Y: Love the One You're With. Introduced by Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, Love the One You're With presents Henry Diltz's remarkable archive in celebration of the supergroup and its individual members, documented through photographs, many previously unpublished, and 34,000 words from 20 contributors.
Signed by Henry Diltz, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, the limited edition is available to pre-order at CSNYBook.com. Secure your copy at the pre-publication price today.
