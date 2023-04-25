Bob Dylan Announces New Album <i>Shadow Kingdom</i>

25 Apr 2023

In exciting music news this week, Bob Dylan is set to release the live album for Shadow Kingdom on June 2nd. Premiering via live stream service Veeps.com in 2021, the film of the same name featured pre-recorded set pieces accompanied by a black-and-white stylised art film. Acclaimed by critics, Dylan was praised for his creative re-arrangements of his early songs, as well as editor Alma Har'el's imaginative staging of the performances.

Coinciding with this announcement, a recording of 'Watching the River Flow' from the upcoming album has been released that you can watch below.

