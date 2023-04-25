Submit Release
Bob Dylan Announces New Album <i>Shadow Kingdom</i>

25 Apr 2023

In exciting music news this week, Bob Dylan is set to release the live album for Shadow Kingdom on June 2nd. Premiering via live stream service Veeps.com in 2021, the film of the same name featured pre-recorded set pieces accompanied by a black-and-white stylised art film. Acclaimed by critics, Dylan was praised for his creative re-arrangements of his early songs, as well as editor Alma Har'el's imaginative staging of the performances.

 

Coinciding with this announcement, a recording of 'Watching the River Flow' from the upcoming album has been released that you can watch below. 

 

The limited edition Thin Wild Mercury by Jerry Schatzberg is available to order now. An award-winning look at Bob Dylan by the former photographer for Vogue and Life magazines, who was at the centre of New York's cultural whirlpool in the Sixties. A limited edition of just 1,500 copies, each book is signed by Jerry Schatzberg. 

Thin Wild Mercury features nearly 500 photographs, many of which have never been published before while others have become iconic, including the shots used on Dylan's most influential album, Blonde on Blonde, released in August 1966. For more information on Thin Wild Mercury, visit BobDylanBook.co.uk.


