Air Quality permits under review, published 4/27/23

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft OR through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Fayette County

Transco Railway Products Inc. located at 300 7th Avenue N.W., Oelwein.

The application was submitted to operate their existing Transportation Services, NEC facility. The public comment period ends May 27.

Linn County

Ingredion Incorporated located at 1001 First Street SW, Cedar Rapids.

The application was submitted to operate their existing Wet Corn Milling facility. The public comment period ends May 26.

PMX Industries, Inc. located at 5300 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids.

The application was submitted to operate their existing Secondary Copper and Brass Production manufacturing facility. The public comment period ends May 26.

Muscatine County

Harsco Metals located at 1770 Bill Sharp Blvd., Muscatine.

The application was submitted to operate their existing Minerals and Earths, Ground or Otherwise Treated facility. The public comment period ends May 27.

Polk County

Siegwerk USA Co. located at SW 56th Street located at 3535 SW 56th St., Des Moines.

The Title V renewal application was submitted to operate their existing Printing Ink Manufacturing facility, (SIC 2893) (NAICS 325910). The public comment period ends May 26.