Air Quality Awareness Week is May 1-5

When you step outside next week, think about taking an extra moment to appreciate the air you breathe.

May 1-5, 2023 is Air Quality Awareness Week. This year’s theme is “Working Together for Clean Air.”

The week emphasizes the importance of healthy air quality levels and encourages people to take action to reduce their own air pollution and increase their air quality awareness.

Daily topics during the week are:

Monday, May 1st – Wildfires and Smoke

Tuesday, May 2nd – Asthma and Your Health

Wednesday, May 3rd – Air Quality and Transportation

Thursday, May 4th – Air Quality and Climate

Friday, May 5th – Participatory Science

Air Quality Awareness Week is held annually in May, as the month often marks the beginning of ozone season, wildfire season and includes World Asthma Day (this year on May 2). People can find out more about the air quality in their region by looking at the Air Quality Index, which has a color-coded system for air quality.

The system increases awareness of the associated health effects that might be a concern for your community.

The week is promoted by the Environmental Protection Agency. More information on Air Quality Awareness Week can be found at epa.gov.