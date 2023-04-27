Award-Winning Mexican Food Blogger and Cookbook Author Launches New Book to Help Celebrate Cinco De Mayo In Style
From Tasty Appetizers to Mouthwatering Desserts, "Muy Bueno: FIESTAS" Has Everything Needed to Host a Festive Cinco de Mayo PartyRICHMOND, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Cinco de Mayo approaches, people are already planning their celebrations, and what better way to kick off the festivities than with a new cookbook? "Muy Bueno: FIESTAS" by Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is the perfect book for Cinco de Mayo and any other fiesta you might be throwing this year.
The book is a comprehensive guide to Mexican cuisine, featuring over 100 recipes for appetizers, entrees, sides, desserts, and drinks. It also includes tips for entertaining, decorating, and planning your fiesta whether it be an intimate little gathering or a big family celebration.
Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is an award-winning Mexican food blogger, and cookbook author known for her authentic and delicious Mexican cuisine. Her new book is a culmination of her years of experience, and it's the perfect resource for anyone looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style.
"Muy Bueno: FIESTAS" features classic Mexican dishes like guacamole, salsa, and tamales as well as more modern takes on traditional recipes, like spicy margaritas and tequila-infused desserts. The book also includes recipes for vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, making it accessible to everyone.
"I'm thrilled to share this book with the world," says Marquez-Sharpnack. "Cinco de Mayo is such a fun holiday, and I wanted to create a resource that would help people celebrate in a meaningful way. Whether you're hosting a big party or just enjoying a meal with family, 'Muy Bueno: FIESTAS' has everything you need to make it a success."
"Muy Bueno: FIESTAS" is already a bestseller and is available now in bookstores and online retailers including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, select independent booksellers and specialty stores in the US. Don't miss your chance to get your hands on this essential cookbook and make your Cinco de Mayo celebration (and all your special celebrations) unforgettable.
Muy Bueno FIESTAS: 100+ Delicious Mexican Recipes for Celebrating the Year By Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack
Weldon Owen | 8 x 0.67 x 11 in | 256 pages Hardcover | $39.99 ISBN:978-1-68188-917-7
April 11, 2023
Visit https://muybuenocookbook.com/ for more information.
About the Author
Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack is a mother, wife, author, food blogger, YouTuber, and recipe developer. She lives in the beautiful state of Colorado with her husband and two children. She was raised in El Paso, Texas and draws her culinary inspiration from her late grandmother’s old-world northern Mexican recipes, her mother’s El Paso home cooking, her favorite childhood dishes, and her travel adventures in Mexico. Though she writes primarily about her culinary adventures on her award-winning blog, MuyBuenoCookbook.com, she also is a brand ambassador, on-camera host, and is the co-author of "Muy Bueno: Three Generations of Authentic Mexican Flavor" and "Latin Twist: Traditional and Modern Cocktails".
You can connect with her on Twitter and Instagram (@muybuenocooking) and on Facebook (Muy Bueno Cookbook).
About Weldon Owen International
Founded in 1984, Weldon Owen International is a high-quality, nonfiction book publisher specializing in producing innovative, richly illustrated lifestyle books in the categories of food and drink, sports and fitness, popular science, craft and design, and popular culture for the global market. Weldon Owen International illustrates great ideas and breaks down complex skills so anyone can learn them, while being entertained and inspired along the way. Weldon Owen is a division of Insight Editions. For more information and inspiration, visit, weldonowen.com.
