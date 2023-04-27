Industrial Symbiosis Request for Proposals

Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) find projects from those qualified and interested in participating in a grant program to reduce, reuse, or eliminate waste that benefits Washington’s circular economy.

The Industrial Symbiosis Program is funded by the Washington State Legislature create “valuable collaborative opportunities where the underutilized resources of one company…may be used by another (RCW 43.31.625).” Find out more about Commerce’s program at Industrial Symbiosis – Washington State – Where the Next Big Thing Begins (ChooseWashingtonState.com).

There will be a Proposal Conference where Industrial Symbiosis Program staff will be available for questions and answers about this RFP on May 1, 2023.