Interstate 90, Exit 59 Westbound On-Ramp Opening as DDI is Implemented in Rapid City

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – At approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, the Interstate 90 westbound on-ramp at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street) in Rapid City will be reopened to all vehicle traffic. The traffic signals on North LaCrosse Street at I-90 (exit 59) will be activated, and the interchange will begin functioning in each direction as a one-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).

This is the first DDI project constructed in South Dakota by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Motorists and pedestrians can safely navigate the DDI by following the traffic control and signals. Additional project information, construction updates, photos, and DDI tutorials are available on the project website at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

Construction activities will continue over the next month while final pavement markings are installed and surfacing is completed. Only slight impacts to traffic are expected during this time, but motorists are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the vicinity.

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Complete Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The overall completion date of the DDI project is June 2023.

