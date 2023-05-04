Clearbrook Massachusetts Job Fair: All Experience Levels Welcomed
Clearbrook Massachusetts is looking to expand its team, as a leading addiction and mental illness treatment center in the nation.BALDWINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearbrook Treatment Centers is expanding its services in the Massachusetts area to meet the growing demand for addiction and mental health treatment. To achieve this, the center is currently seeking applicants to fill their available positions. Clearbrook Treatment Centers, a proud addition to the Banyan Treatment Centers family, is hosting a job fair in Baldwinville, Massachusetts to meet candidates in the local community. Clearbrook is a leading provider of substance use and mental health disorder treatment using evidence-based practices and top therapeutic methods. The Clearbrook team makes a difference in the lives of those who struggle with addiction and mental illness by providing the support they need to live happy, fulfilling lives.
The job fair will be held May 11th from 3 pm-7 pm EST at Clearbrook Massachusetts, 83 Hospital Road, Baldwinville, MA 01436. At the job fair, candidates will have the opportunity to meet with Clearbrook's department heads, learn more about available positions, view the facility, and participate in on-site interviews. Candidates should come prepared to discuss their qualifications, experience, and interest in working in the addiction and mental health treatment industry.
Clearbrook is seeking compassionate, dedicated individuals to fill a variety of positions, including:
Nurses
Behavioral Health Technicians
Clinical Assessors
Licensed Therapists
Clinical Supervisors
Members of the Clearbrook team, have plenty of opportunities to receive comprehensive training and grow a career. Clearbrook offers a competitive salary and benefits package, including:
Medical, dental, and vision insurance
Paid time off and holidays
Employee assistance programs
Professional development and training opportunities
Employee recognition and incentive programs
About Clearbrook Treatment Centers
Clearbrook Treatment Centers Massachusetts, an extension of the Banyan Treatment Centers family, is a licensed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Baldwinville, Massachusetts that offers a comprehensive approach to addiction and mental health treatment for all genders.
Clearbrook rehabilitation center prides itself on offering personalized care to each of our patients. Situated over a cascade of mountains in Baldwinville, MA, the quiet and serene atmosphere offered at our drug and mental health treatment center is just what is needed to get on the road to recovery.
The staff members bring a unique approach to the table and work hard to ensure our patient’s health and safety. No matter where we’re from, we come together with one goal in mind: to help people break free from addiction. There aren’t many treatment centers in Massachusetts that offer various levels of care and rehab programs, but ours does.
Clearbrook Treatment Centers is welcoming you to the Clearbrook family. Register here, for the job fair today and take the first step towards a fulfilling new career. Not able to join us on that day? Visit https://www.clearbrookinc.com/careers to explore all available employment opportunities or email your resume to our HR team at: hr@banyancenters.com. If you or a loved one is struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction and/or mental health illness, please call us today at (877) 836-7614 or visit our website at www.banyancenters.com. Our treatment programs in Baldwinville can help you achieve long-term recovery.
