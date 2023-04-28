NextgenID Demonstrates complete PIV and CAC Enrollment in Under 4 Minutes at the DSI Identity Management Symposium
NextgenID showcased an Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) enrollment for issuing a new CAC, PIV, or PIV-I credential, completed in under four minutes.
We can enable government agencies and service members to be deployed more effectively, ensuring their valuable skills and expertise are utilized where they are most needed.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NextgenID, a leading provider of innovative identity proofing, enrollment, and credential management solutions, participated in the esteemed Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) Identity Management Symposium on 19 and 20 April. The company demonstrated its next-generation technologies, highlighting their potential to substantially improve and address the identity-proofing challenges through its state-of-the-art Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) technology. NextgenID's participation in the event emphasized its dedication to collaborating with industry leaders to shape the future of the Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (ICAM) space.
NextgenID's flagship product, Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP), was a standout exhibit at the symposium. SRIP provides a secure, efficient, and user-friendly solution for remote identity-proofing transactions while maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy. It streamlines the identity-proofing process, enabling government, military, and private sector organizations to operate effectively in an increasingly digital world.
At the event, NextgenID demonstrated how employees and government contractors interact with the technology and collaborate with Remote Operators (RO) who remotely supervise and successfully prove their identities. The team also showcased a complete Identity Assurance Level 3 (IAL3) enrollment for issuing a new CAC, PIV, or PIV-I credential, which requires validation of two superior forms of ID and involves collecting facial, iris, and fingerprint biometrics, all of which was completed in under four minutes.
In addition to SRIP, NextgenID highlighted other features, such as their intuitive, universal User Interface (UI) across multiple kiosk and workstation form factors to provide simple but vital services such as activating and managing multiple credential types, such as smartcards, alternative credentials like YubiKeys or other FIDO/USB tokens, derived and digital credentials.
"We are thrilled to affirm NextgenID's position as a leading expert in tackling identity challenges. Our groundbreaking SRIP technology revolutionizes the ICAM industry, immensely benefiting defense, civilian agencies, and commercial sectors. By fostering robust partnerships within the industry, we deliver a comprehensive IAL 3 turnkey solution rooted in identity-proofing and powered by NextgenID's innovative technologies. Our unwavering commitment to collaboration guarantees secure, convenient, and efficient solutions for our valued clients,” said Mohab Murrar, Chief Executive of NextgenID.
“Our participation at DSI reinforced our commitment to our mission of providing innovative next-generation identity technologies and services and highlighted the importance of moving beyond traditional, costly, and in-person processes.” Mohab concluded, "As we focus on streamlining this process, we can enable government agencies and service members to be deployed more effectively, ensuring their valuable skills and expertise are utilized where they are most needed."
The Defense Strategies Institute Identity Management Symposium is a premier event for the defense industry, attracting key decision-makers, subject matter experts, and leading organizations worldwide.
For more information about NextgenID and its revolutionary identity-proofing solutions, please visit www.nextgenID.com
About NextgenID
NextgenID is an innovative tech company providing high-assurance, secure, and efficient identity proofing and enrollment solutions for individuals, organizations, and IoTs (Internet of Things). NextgenID’s solution, which utilizes its patented Supervised Remote Identity Proofing (SRIP) process, provides a standards-based alternative to today’s appointment-based, in-person, high-assurance identity proofing services. With SRIP, NextgenID provides a more efficient, accurate, and convenient way to collect biographic, biometric, and administrative attributes.
