FEMA Updates Flood Maps in Shasta County and Redding

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has delivered preliminary flood maps for unincorporated Shasta County and the City of Redding. The maps identify revised flood hazards along the Stillwater Creek and its tributaries down to the confluence of the Sacramento River. The new maps will help building officials, contractors and homeowners make effective mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer and more disaster resilient communities.

Before the new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) become effective, there is a 90-day appeal period from April 27, 2023 to July 26, 2023. During that time, residents or businesses with supporting technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydraulic or hydrologic data, can appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps, which can be viewed at fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata .

Flood hazards are dynamic and change frequently for many reasons, including weather patterns, erosion and community development. Officials from FEMA, Shasta County and the City of Redding worked together to provide updated information that accurately reflects the flood risk. These changes may also affect future building standards or insurance requirements.

The local mapping project is part of a national effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce the effects of flooding on new and improved structures. FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements and identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.

Risk of flooding affects almost every corner of the nation. In total, 98% of counties have experienced a flood event, which makes floods the most common and widespread of all weather-related natural disasters.

For more information, contact Shasta County at (530) 225-5661 or scfloodmapping@co.shasta.ca.us. Community information is available for Redding at (530) 225-4022 or planning@cityofredding.org.

