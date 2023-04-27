Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Morgan and Johnson Counties

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana and FEMA have opened two Disaster Recovery Centers in Morgan and Johnson counties to help survivors of the March 31–April 1 storms and tornadoes continue their recovery.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are at the centers to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

The centers will be located at:

Morgan County Fairgrounds

1749 Hospital Dr.

Martinsville, IN 46151

And:

999 N Front St.

Whiteland, IN 46184

Center hours are:

7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday–Friday,

7 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, and

Closed on Sundays.

Additional recovery centers will be opening soon in other impacted areas. Individuals and businesses in Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties can visit any open center for help. To find a nearby center, visit fema.gov/drc.

To apply for FEMA assistance without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is June 14, 2023

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.

For more information on Indiana’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4704. Follow us on our Facebook.com/FEMA page and Twitter at @femaRegion5.

FEMA does not discriminate against individuals based on their race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.