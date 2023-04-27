Defense Engineering Services expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Defense Engineering Services (DES), a governmental engineering company, today announced plans to expand its Charleston County operations. The company’s $2.5 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

Founded in 2013, DES is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides ​high-value engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace and defense industry. The company works to solve problems on high-performance systems involving mechanical and electrical engineering, testing and evaluation, design and systems engineering, and survivability engineering. DES services the U.S. Department of Defense through vehicle systems integration, automotive design, survivability solutions, reverse engineering and obsolescence issues, while also serving the U.S. Army with medical training systems and innovative armor.

Located at 6920 Weber Blvd., Suite 300 in North Charleston, DES’ new facility will accommodate manufacturing space for large scale projects and add manufacturing capabilities to its prototype and low-rate initial production (LRIP) shop. The approximately 53,000-square-foot facility will allow the company to continue offering quality solutions guided by technical excellence through mechanical and electrical engineering, research and development, analysis, test support, prototyping and LRIP.

The expansion will be complete in May 2023, and operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the DES team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“DES is excited to expand our engineering and prototype manufacturing operations in Charleston County. Operations have grown year over year for a decade. This growth can be attributed to the business-friendly environment and technically capable workforce of South Carolina and Charleston County.” -Defense Engineering Services Managing Principals Bob Cole and Greg Gordon

"We are fully committed to supporting our existing businesses, and we are thrilled to see DES’ announcement that will bring more than 45 jobs to Charleston County. We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with them in the years to come." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Announcements like this showcase the valued companies that support our aerospace and defense industry. Congratulations to DES on its Charleston County expansion, and we look forward to the company’s continued growth within our borders." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Charleston County is fortunate to have DES as part of our growing innovative ecosystem. Our strong workforce and key connections to the defense industry continue to provide the perfect environment for DES to prosper.”-Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS