The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey Partners with Ivey Ranch Park Association to Provide Equine Program to Residents
We’re thrilled to bring Ivey Ranch Park Association’s enriching equine program to our residents at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey.”OCEANSIDE, CA, US, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermark Retirement Communities’ new luxury senior living community, The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, announced today they are partnering with Ivey Ranch Park Association to offer equine programs to their residents who wish to participate. Watermark Retirement Communities has a legacy of creating innovative programs for seniors at their communities, having established the first senior-living and memory care community in the country to offer an on-site stable and equine program.
— Mariano Perez, Executive Director of The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey
"We’ve seen first-hand just how beneficial the presence of horses has been for residents in other Watermark communities and we’re thrilled to bring this enriching program to our residents at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey. The partnership will add to the vibrant lifestyle of our extraordinary community and most importantly will help our residents thrive,” said Mariano Perez, Executive Director of The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey. “Our partnership with Ivey Ranch is also particularly fitting given our community’s unique relationship with the historic Mission San Luis Rey, which at one time was the home to over 8,000 head of horse stock, more than any other mission in California.”
Ivey Ranch Park Association is dedicated to encouraging the social interaction of those of all ages, with and without disabilities, by providing educational and recreational activities. It is located within the City of Oceanside’s Historic Preservation Area of Mission San Luis Rey and has 25 horses which are donated to help with equine therapy, such as therapeutic horseback riding, or interacting through soothing petting, brushing and direct care.
“The experience of being with horses, and their gentle love, is unlike any other. For many, the interaction can be remarkably life changing because it imparts a sense of well-being and a feeling of independence,” said Tonya Danielly, Ivey Ranch Park Association, Executive Director. “We’re excited to be partnering with The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey and sharing the health, happiness and hope our horses bring.”
The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey is unique among other Watermark communities in that it is nestled on the campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey itself, allowing residents to soak in the serenity, history, and natural beauty of the area.
Future members will enjoy a service and amenity-rich community. Private studio, one-and two-bedroom residences in a brand-new building architecturally inspired by the Mission in the Spanish Revival style are available on a monthly rental basis with no long-term commitment. Apartments feature modern kitchenettes or full kitchens, high-end appliances, and upscale finishes.
About The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey
Nestled in Oceanside CA, on the serene campus of the historic Mission San Luis Rey founded in 1798, The Hacienda is a community with 103 Independent Living, 86 Assisted Living, and 24 Memory Care residences. The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey provides innovative and inspiring wellness offerings including the Indulge Salon and Spa, Vitality Fitness Center, a resort-style pool, library, movie theater, game room and Engage VR Lounge, with four restaurants including dedicated options for Assisted Living and Memory Care, together with our award-winning Watermark University. Visit The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey for more information.
About Watermark Retirement Communities®
Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune.com. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation’s 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit https://www.watermarkcommunities.com/ for more information.
About Ivey Ranch Park Association
Ivey Ranch Park Association (IRPA) is a non-profit organization in North San Diego County that provides recreational and educational programs for individuals of all ages with and without special needs. We are known for our Equestrian Center, which provides therapeutic riding, equine-assisted learning, and vaulting, but IRPA also provides daycare, in-home respite care, and even community gardening. Programs serve children with and without special needs, low-income families, at-risk youth, and veterans/wounded warriors. Serving more than 275 individuals a month, our goals are community integration and participation, personal choice, self-respect, respect for others, competence and self-reliance. Currently, more than two-thirds of our clients have moderate to severe disabilities which include behavioral disorders, genetic disorders, and disabilities caused by accident or trauma. Since 1981 Ivey Ranch has served children and adults with disabilities alongside the able-bodied, and integration, inclusion and interaction are at the heart of our program. Ivey Ranch is located within a City of Oceanside Historic Preservation Area and the Ivey Ranch House was built in 1889. Visit https://iveyranch.com/ for more information.
About Oppidan Investment Company
Since 1991, Oppidan has continued to command attention in the commercial development industry, growing into a nationally recognized company for its development, construction and project management, and asset management services in the Retail (Programmatic, Grocery Anchored, and Inline development), Housing (Senior Housing, Mixed Use, and Multi-family), and Corporate Build To Suit (Office, Industrial and Data Center) markets. Oppidan has successfully developed over 565 projects valued in excess of $4.3 billion and spanning 26.4 million square feet throughout 40 states and parts of Canada. Its impressive roster of clients includes Duluth Trading Company, Northern Tool, Cub Foods, Target, Sprouts, Ebenezer Management Services, Watermark Retirement Communities, General Electric, Caliber Collision, HSRE, Kayne Anderson, IPI, and Bailard, among many others. Visit https://oppidan.com/ for more information.
