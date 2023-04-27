Superscript and CryptoCFOs Join Forces to Enhance Risk Management for Cryptocurrency Businesses

CryptoCFOs Launch App to Access Crypto Tax & Accounting Community

CryptoCFOs & Superscript partner: educational platform + insurance expertise to aid accountants, tax professionals & finance executives.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CryptoCFOs, the premier tax and accounting community for finance professionals in the crypto industry, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Superscript, a Lloyd’s of London insurance broker with world-leading expertise in crypto and blockchain businesses. The collaboration aims to provide a comprehensive support system, community, and education platform for CPAs, finance professionals, tax experts, and others using Superscript as their insurance broker.

As part of the partnership, Superscript will contribute to the creation of content and courses focused on Web3 Insurance, enhancing the educational offerings available to CryptoCFOs' members. Superscript will also become a trusted partner within the CryptoCFOs ecosystem, continuing to provide valuable insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses operating in the crypto and blockchain space.

"We're thrilled to partner with Superscript, a leader in the insurance space for crypto and blockchain businesses. Our collaboration will bring unparalleled value to our members, equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in the Web3 revolution," said Taylor Zork, CEO, CryptoCFOs.

Superscript's insurance expertise spans across multiple segments of the crypto ecosystem, including custodians, miners, validators, NFT and DeFi platforms, financial services, exchanges, and blockchain infrastructure. The company offers bespoke insurance coverage for directors and officers (D&O), key persons, technology errors and omissions and cyber, professional technology liability, financial institutions professional indemnity (FIPI), custodianship, property, crime, and slashing.

"The partnership with CryptoCFOs aligns perfectly with our mission to enable crypto businesses to grow and scale, by providing them with the right insurance coverage that reflects their distinct needs. We're excited to contribute our expertise to the CryptoCFOs community and support the growth and success of finance professionals in this dynamic industry," said Ben Davis, Team Leader - Digital Assets

CryptoCFOs has established itself as the leading community for accountants, tax preparers, and finance professionals looking to grow their practice, enter, or establish themselves in the crypto industry. The partnership with Superscript further solidifies CryptoCFOs' commitment to providing its members with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in the Web3 era.

For more information about CryptoCFOs and its partnership with Superscript, please visit CryptoCFOs.com