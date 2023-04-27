CWCBExpo Provides Educational Roadmap for Navigating the Cannabis Industry

CWCBExpo New York Where Cannabis Means Business

The Main Event on the East Coast for the Legalized Cannabis Industry--Takes Place June 1-3, Javits Convention Center in New York

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATE, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Being held in the epicenter of the East Coast Cannabis market, the CWCBExpo in New York (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) will present a definitive educational program that covers everything to succeed in this multi-layered industry. Taking place, June 1-3, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, CWCBExpo will provide relevant, data-driven information and industry trends that are moving this growing and opportunistic market forward.

Subject matter experts, market leaders, and influencers will share their unique insight on the business potential and challenges in all sectors of the industry including cannabis production, distribution, and sale on a regional, national and global level. Important conference sessions that they will be speaking on at CWCBExpo NY include:

-Financial Challenges in a Federally Illegal Industry

-Social Equity: Entrepreneurs, Change Makers, and Heroes

-The Future of Cannabis Tourism in the Big Green Apple and Beyond

-Consumer Products: What’s Hot (Prerolls, Creams, Edibles)

-Technology to Maximize ROI for Grow Facilities From Seed to Processing

In addition, the CWCBExpo NY conference program will cover the evolution in marketing, packaging cannabis products, and compliance issues for cannabis business owners.

On Saturday, June 3, the NYS Office of Cannabis Management (NYSOCM) will be spearheading exclusively designed seminars for CWCBExpo attendees that cover OCM Intro 101; Licensing and Social Equity: TPIs, Accounting, Capital and the NY Cannabis Market; The Future of Cannabis In New York State; and will end with a Q&A on CAURD.

CWCBExpo will also offer a Master Class on “Adult-Use Retails Dispensary Bootcamp: How to Execute Your Operational Plans for a Successful Launch and Business Operation.” This add-on program is being designed in partnership with Cannabis Business Advisors who will also serve as moderators.

Running alongside CWCBExpo NY will be the CannaVest East Institutional Capital Forum on June 1-2, 2023, which has high-level content covering developments impacting the current investment environment.

“No matter which sector of the diverse cannabis industry you are in or your point of entry, the CWCBExpo NY conference program and CannaVest East will provide actionable insight to survive and thrive in the challenging business of cannabis,” said Gretchen Gailey, Chief Strategist, CWCBExpo.

CWCBExpo’s exhibit floor has suppliers in the industry showcasing cutting-edge products and services to those in the business, entrepreneurs looking to enter the market, medical professionals and dispensary owners, investors, and providers of professional services. Specialty areas on the exhibit floor include Growers' Field, Women's Pavilion, University Row, Cannabis NYC, NYS OCM and a Veteran’s Rally Point.

Signature networking events including the B2B Networking Bash on the YOTEL Rooftop, Industry Yacht Party, and after-hour parties will also be part of the agenda. In addition a far-reaching community engagement campaign is underway to make this CWCBExpo, and Cannabis Week the most influential East Coast event for the business of cannabis.

For more information on the best pricing to attend CWCBExpo NY and to register visit https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_NY. For information on sponsoring or exhibiting contact cwcbe@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition)

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis and hemp industry. It is held in the largest business, financial, and media markets. It is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. Visit: www.cwcbexpo.com.

Editor’s Note: Qualified members of the media are invited to register as press for CWCBExpo New York, email: press@cwcbexpo.com