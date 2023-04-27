Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands Reach in Florida with Acquisition of The Cardiac and Vascular Institute
Transaction Expands the Depth and Breadth of Offering in Florida, Merging Elite Cardiovascular Networks to Deliver Superior Patient Care
It is a high honor and distinct privilege to partner with TCAVI. They had many strategic options, and we are very excited that the excellent physicians at TCAVI selected CVAUSA. ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, and The Cardiac and Vascular Institute (“TCAVI”) announced that TCAVI has joined the CVAUSA physician-led network. TCAVI joins this growing network after the announcement of Novocardia last week. This strategic alliance with The Cardiac and Vascular Institute further anchors CVAUSA’s geographic reach in Florida and adds leadership expertise to the Northern Florida region with three locations and adds 26 cardiologists and advanced practice providers under the leadership of Michael Jansen, MD, FACC, FHRS, and Arthur Lee, MD, FACC, FSCAI.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
“We are excited to join this esteemed network of cardiovascular physicians and CVAUSA which is leading the advancement of cardiovascular care for patients in the region, throughout the state and on the national level,” said Mike Jansen, MD, FACC, FHRS, medical director, TCAVI. “This partnership will propel our growth and allow us to tap into an esteemed group of cardiologists to share learnings and advances in technology driving patient outcomes.”
The Cardiac and Vascular Institute is a highly respected cardiovascular group that has provided state-of-the-art cardiovascular care for more than 50 years. TCAVI is the most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in north central Florida. Patients receive consistent, evidence-based care through the latest cardiovascular technology. TCAVI actively takes part in federally approved clinical research studies and offers the most minimally invasive treatment options.
Most recently, TCAVI was published in the New England Journal of Medicine further noting their deep commitment to research and advancements in the cardiovascular field. In addition, they are active in graduate medical education and mentoring the next generation of cardiologists. TCAVI offers a full scope of clinical services including hospital-based, office-based and a CV-dedicated ambulatory surgical center as well as comprehensive vascular services including vascular surgery.
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, and executive management support. Cardiology group practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If you want to learn more about how to expand your cardiovascular practice and our medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
