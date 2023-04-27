Bombora Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®
Intent Data Leader Honored for Third Consecutive YearNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today. The award recognized the company’s Deep Dive webinar series and its unique approach to educating customers and prospects about the power of Intent data.
“B2B marketing and sales have undergone incredible changes over the past decade, forcing teams to look for tools to better identify in-market prospects,” said Jeff Marcoux, CMO of Bombora. “Intent data is powerful, but still new enough that many companies don’t have a clear grasp on how to use it. The Deep Dive series received a positive response from existing customers and prospective buyers who were eager to learn how to put the data into action. It’s validating that the Stevie Award judges recognized the program’s success as well.”
This marks the third year in a row that Bombora has won a Stevie® Award, and the first time it has received Gold in a category. The company received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Achievement in Product Innovation category last year, and a Bronze award in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category in 2021.
Bombora’s Deep Dive webinar series was designed to help prospects and existing customers make better use out of their own data, enrich it with Intent data, and drive optimal results. The series launched in 2021 with the goal of answering one question: how do people use Intent data? Each of the 13 webinars is built from a detailed customer story that shows different use cases, trends and industry applications that are relevant to most B2B marketers.
The program was–and remains–a resounding success, leading to nearly 200 new sales sales opportunities plus additional impact on existing pipeline and customers.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
