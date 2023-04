IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown for Week Ending April 29, 2023

Intelligent Diva and Sean Kingston Dominates IRMIX Radio's Top Charts for Third Week in a Row. IRMIX Radio Top 20 Music Countdown Chart # 20 to 11 IRMIX Radio Top 20 Music Countdown Chart 10 to 1

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- IRMIX Radio now reports playlists to music tracking agencies for national charting purposes. IRMIX Radio's format is RnB, Hip-Hop, and Dance music. IRMIX Radio is currently accepting songs for airplay with the caveat that any song submitted older than 90 days old will not be eligible for charting.To be considered for IRMIX Radio's top 20 countdown the songs must be less than 90 days old. Please be sure to follow the instructions carefully for submission of your track(s) or it will be rejected. Prior to your track being submitted please be sure to include detailed information. If applicable, artist name, track name, album name, release date, artist social media for tagging, and biography.Additionally, IRMIX Radio has promotion opportunities available for independent artists, to learn more about the opportunities please visit our website.The IRMIX Radio Top 20 Music Countdown airs every Thursday, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.1. Intelligent Diva Featuring Sean Kingston – Fly Together2. Melo – Just the Beginning3. Intelligent Diva Featuring Sean Kingston – How to Flex4. Reckless Rhymacide – We Came to Party5. Chisom – Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights)6. Eempy – Groovy Attitude (Ridwaan Remix)7. Only 1 Theory – Hard Smoke8. ArtherRay Featuring – Sluggah – No Love9. Nisha Nandez – Hurt So Bad10. Rhymie Lee – Fight Night11. Beauty In The Breakdown – Thinking Bout You12. Tiny Ray Featuring CoCo Chaniels – About the Check13. Kasha – I Want You14. O.K. Tone – Got To Tell You15. LaWanda Lee – Reminisce16. Monica P. – Choices17. Dossi – I Want You18. PT The Gospel Spitter Featuring Stephen Voyce – Kingdom19. Parallel – The Black Man20. Dimeman – BedroomFor the third week in a row, Intelligent Diva and Sean Kingston’s Fly Together dominates the IRMIX Radio, Top 20 Charts. The artist with the most gains this week is Chisom with his joint Yes, Yes (Lagos Nights).

