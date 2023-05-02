Business Reporter: The UK’s first dedicated enterprise fibre network
How a new broadband provider, Vorboss, is powering economic activity worth billions of poundsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Tim Creswick, CEO and Founder of Vorboss, explains how robust and reliable fibre broadband roll-out in Central London can help future proof London’s position as a world-leading financial and technological hub.
With the average business running its operation on 1Gbps internet connectivity, technological developments are held back by the lack of bandwidth. Until recently, there was only one dominant infrastructure asset which has stifled innovation. Furthermore, the focus of most providers is on connectivity in rural areas. London is not a solved problem; the City trails several global business hubs in terms of connectivity.
To address this, Vorboss has built an extensive fibre network over the past three years which offers businesses access to a minimum of 10Gbps, with the capacity to ramp up to 100Gbps. This new network removes all bandwidth barriers, as businesses gain access to a superfast and reliable fibre network at a sensible price and on contractually fair terms. Because Vorboss owns its network end-to-end, the company serves its customers directly and gains valuable feedback that can be quickly incorporated into how it operates, across processes including customer support and billing. The Vorboss ambition is to support businesses in Central London to power billions of pounds worth of growth.
The Vorboss approach to building the network is as disruptive as the network itself. Vorboss has created over 300 new jobs for Londoners in the last 18 months; for most, it is their first foray into telecommunications. Much of this has been enabled by the 2019 change in regulation surrounding the use of existing duct infrastructure.
Over the last 18 months, nearly 200 people have graduated from the Vorboss Academy, which is an accredited in-house programme designed to give people the skills to kickstart a career in the telecommunications industry.
Vorboss now has the most diverse fibre installation team in the industry; nearly 40% of the field-based installation team are women and the company is striving for gender balance across all job roles.
Vorboss was founded in 2006 and is part of the Fern Trading Group, which is advised by Octopus Investments.
