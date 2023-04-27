Julie Delene Launches Mindful Movement Program Through Her Consulting Practice Move as One
Julie Delene’s mindful movement program teaches leaders how to move towards their objectives as one with their team members.MINNEAPOLIS–SAINT PAUL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Delene, the founder of the consulting practice Move as One, has launched her online programs for leadership and mindfulness that can help people live more productive and fulfilled lives. This program is primarily targeted toward managers and leaders in organizations. Through her program, Julie Delene helps experienced and new leaders to get more in touch with their inner potential and stay resilient towards their own.
The Mindful Manager Program is designed to help potential leaders to stay in touch with themselves so that they can connect well with their teams and brings out their potential as well. Julie Delene understands that we all serve a purpose, and she helps people to focus on this purpose by teaching them how to be mindful of their surroundings.
With the help of these programs, new and experienced leaders can develop financial well-being for themselves, and the organization and team they work with. The biggest feature of Julie Delene’s mindful program is moving towards a common goal as one.
Through her program, she encourages everyone to search the mindful moving group programs for inspiration that they can bring to their lives. Julie Delene teaches the people in her program how to collaborate with their teams to fulfill the vision of the company or their own.
Through her work in Move as One, Julie Delene offers people in leadership positions and managers of organizations a number of different training courses that give them the opportunity to learn themselves and pave the way forward for their organization, in collaboration with their employees.
These programs also take members of the team through the process of how they can inspire others around them to embody new leadership skills. This atmosphere of leadership can awaken their team’s creative flow in order to cultivate a healthy and productive work ecosystem.
About Move as One
Move as One is a consulting practice run by Julie Delene in Minneapolis, where she teaches workers and people how to take control of their lives and ‘move as one’ towards a new world where each individual has to create an environment for themselves in which they are proactively working towards the life they want rather than simply reacting to things that happen to them. Delene has over twenty-five years of experience as a consultant for business strategies, driving growth, improving performance, and facilitating change for organizations.
Media Contact
Move As One, LLC
+1 612-598-5355
julie@move-as-one.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram