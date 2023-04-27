Auspicious Moves in Trap Music: LA-based Producer J2 and S. J. Jananiy Release "Vishnu Mantra" Single & Video Today

"Vishnu Mantra" in the powerful new modern mantra single from Indian Trap and S. J. Jananiy S. J. Jananiy is the powerful voice behind Indian Trap's modern mantra music project. Logo for producer Indian Trap, aka J2, based in Los Angeles, CA

"Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu" is the ideal mantra to recite before beginning any major efforts; it invokes the physical and mental protections of Lord Vishnu.

I'm very much enjoying the challenge of combining the classical and contemporary Indian vocal techniques...” — S. J. Jananiy

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Need a little extra backup for that daunting task ahead of you? Give the empowering Vishnu mantra a try, advises Los Angeles-based producer Indian Trap aka J2 (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Shakira) who is releasing a fourth single – “Vishnu Mantra (Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu)” – from his inspired collaboration with prolific recording artist and producer S. J. Jananiy, who performs vocals on the forthcoming modern mantra chant album. Mantras are prayers, often based in Hinduism or Buddhism, that millions have used daily for over three thousand years; they are repeated to honor and appeal to the gods and deities of numerous spiritual traditions across the world.“Listening to the Vishnu mantra fills me with a deep sense of inner peace and tranquility bringing a calming effect to my mind. It greatly assists me in gaining clarity and focus in my daily work life,” said J2, a prolific producer and DJ, adding, "I want to reach the next generation with these mantras. At its best, music is a cosmic energy that removes negativity and obstacles…that's what people want and need now.""Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu" is the ideal mantra to recite before commencing any major task. Vishnu is considered the preserver of the Universe, and is known for his acts of slaying demons and saving humankind. The four hands of Vishnu always carry four objects in them, representing the things he is responsible for:- In the lower left hand he holds a Lotus flower as an example of a glorious existence and liberation- In his lower right hand, he holds a mace, which represents mental and physical strength.- On his upper left hand, he holds a conch shell which produces the sound 'Om' and represents the primeval sound of creation- In his upper right hand he holds a disc, the Wheel of Auspicious Vision, which symbolizes the mind.A dynamic lyric video for the single features a performance by polygenre singer S. J. Jananiy, who is currently an ICMA Ambassador, and a five-time nominee in the 2023 International Singer Songwriter Association, Inc. Awards (ISSA). A charmingly serene Jananiy is featured in the album's official videos for each mantra, providing an enjoyable and family-friendly sing-along approach to learning the mantras. Jananiy recorded her vocals and the instruments for the mantra project at her Three Dot Recording Studio in Chennai, India. On this project, she is "very much enjoying the challenge of combining the classical and contemporary Indian vocal techniques," she says, "working with at least 30 different vocal layers, a unique collage of taans, aalaaps, swaras, and improvisations that blend beautifully with harmonies."The album, set to release this August, is further supported by a robust social media campaign engaging social media reels, animated stories and vibrant posts. Prior to "Vishnu Mantra," the collaborators released "Shiva Mantra," "Durga Mantra," and "Parvati Mantra," with all three tracks garnering tens of thousands of likes in streaming and social media. "Shiva Mantra" was picked up as a favorite track for TikTok's popular yoga #BalanceChallenge, and "Parvati Mantra" was shared by the AP and dozens of Indian media outlents. The album, set to release this August, is further supported by a robust social media campaign engaging social media reels, animated stories and vibrant posts. Prior to "Vishnu Mantra," the collaborators released "Shiva Mantra," "Durga Mantra," and "Parvati Mantra," with all three tracks garnering tens of thousands of likes in streaming and social media. "Shiva Mantra" was picked up as a favorite track for TikTok's popular yoga #BalanceChallenge, and "Parvati Mantra" was shared by the AP and dozens of Indian media outlents. Each track on the forthcoming album coincides with one of the many festivals celebrating the Hindu gods and deities.

About Jay Singh:
Jay Singh, aka J2, is the successful record producer and composer behind Indian Trap. Jay rose to prominence after winning the prestigious Ministry of Sound DJ Idol Competition in 2002. He has since produced and remixed songs for various artists, including LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, and Madonna. He burst on the pop music scene as J2 with the release of the smash hit “Dare La La La,” which he co-wrote and produced for Shakira’s 10th studio album; the track debuted in the Top 10 of most international charts. A reworked version titled “La La La” Brazil” was the official theme song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and is featured on the One Love, One Rhythm World Cup album. The song was also used in a T-Mobile commercial and Shakira’s Activia commercial, which became the most shared advertisement of 2014 and has over 2 billion streams to date. J2’s compositions have appeared in over 100 films, trailers, video games, television shows, and advertisements. They gathered over 250 million streams across YouTube and other major DSPs. https://www.indiantrap.com/ About S. J. Jananiy:S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy who is currently pursuing her Ph. D. in Indian Music. She is a multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy who is currently pursuing her Ph. D. in Indian Music. She is a multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. She studied Carnatic (South Indian), Hindustani (North Indian), and Western classical vocal traditions. She has an ATCL Vocal, Grade 8 in Western Classical Music, and studied piano and Western Classical Music theory at Trinity College, London. She plays the harp and synthesizer. She owns JSJ Audio and 3 Dot Recording Studios, providing international music services as a polygenre film-score composer, songwriter, performer, arranger, music producer, and sound engineer. She graduated from SMC, Chennai, with a degree in Economics. She has an M.A. in Indian music and an M. Phil from QMC, Chennai. She has received the Indian National Award, State Awards and many other Awards. Between 2018 and 2022, she received nine Global Music Awards, PSAs, and an ICMA for Best of Asia.

