Sleep in Heavenly Peace receives $3 million donation from Lowe’s to provide beds for children in need through 2024
The partnership that we have created together has serviced over 150,000 children who have been sleeping in very uncomfortable situations.”TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is honored to announce a $3 million donation from Lowe’s over the next two years to help address the gap in beds needed for children, making a difference to improve access to safe and affordable housing in our communities. Lowe’s has partnered with the nonprofit since supporting its initial build event in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2012.
— Luke Mickelson (SHP Founder)
“From my garage to the first bed delivered, Lowe’s has been an integral partner for SHP. The partnership that we have created together has serviced over 150,000 children who have been sleeping in very uncomfortable situations,” said SHP Founder and Executive Director Luke Mickelson. “Without Lowe’s support and ongoing partnership, SHP would not be able to reach so many children in need.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace has several programs set up for its chapters to use Lowe’s funds, including a fund to help new chapters get off the ground.
The donation from Lowe’s will also support SHP’s annual nationwide event, Bunks Across America (BAA), where thousands of volunteers from local chapters come together for a one-day build. In 2022, 159 SHP chapters held BAA builds, including some in the parking lots of more than two dozen Lowe’s stores. Together, Lowe’s associates and volunteers from SHP helped build 5,800 beds, the largest BAA event in the organization’s history.
Since 2022, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has held bunk bed builds at the Lowe's Foundation's annual “Swing for Charity” golf tournament fundraisers to support the Foundation's goal of training 50,000 skilled tradespeople over the next five years. This week, the Lowe’s Foundation is hosting a build in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with events also scheduled for September in Napa, California, and October in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Over the next two years, SHP plans to build over 100,000 beds for kids sleeping on the floor across the country, made possible because of this strategic partnership.
If you would like to volunteer with an SHP chapter near you, go to www.shpbeds.org to learn more.
About SHP
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support that a child needs. When it was brought to our attention that the need for beds went far beyond our own neighborhoods, we stepped up and took initiative. We're a national organization answering the call to a national problem. If a child needs a bed, we want to make sure they get one. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!®
About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
